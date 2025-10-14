DPWH: Contractor accountability feasible under Cebu City deal

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. convened DPWH contractors on Wednesday, Sept. 10, to lay down stricter conditions for projects in the city, including a commitment that if works are left unfinished, contractors must pay damages directly to the city. | CDN File Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has backed the city’s proposed “Undertaking of Commitment” for contractors.

The agency affirmed that the contractor accountability measure can feasibly be integrated into existing project agreements between the City Government and DPWH contractors.

In a letter addressed to the Cebu City Council, District Engineer Manolo Madronio Jr. of the DPWH–Cebu City District Engineering Office said the proposed undertaking can be implemented “as part of the contractual requirements between the contractors and the City of Cebu.”

“This commitment may be integrated into the process of acquiring the Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) Permit, thereby ensuring that contractors are held accountable for damages, delays, compliance with project timetables, and adherence to safety protocols,” Madronio stated.

The DPWH said the initiative, as outlined in a resolution approved by the City Council, aims to strengthen project monitoring, contractor accountability, and inter-agency coordination, especially for flood control projects that have faced delays and safety concerns.

“We believe that this approach will strengthen coordination between the City Government and contractors, improve compliance with safety and operational standards, and ultimately safeguard the welfare of Cebu City residents,” Madronio added.

The statement came in response to Mayor Nestor Archival’s earlier call for all DPWH contractors operating within Cebu City to sign an Undertaking of Commitment, a formal pledge to complete projects on time, comply with safety standards, and be held accountable for damages or delays.

Council backs measure

The Cebu City Council approved the resolution last September 16, citing repeated flooding and unfinished infrastructure projects as urgent public safety issues.

The measure directs the City Legal Office to draft the necessary legal instruments to require all DPWH contractors to execute the undertaking before being issued permits.

Under the proposal, contractors would also be required to deploy their own traffic enforcers to manage road congestion near construction areas, install adequate warning signs, post project details at work sites, assign cleanup personnel for debris, and comply with safety standards.

The council emphasized that these safeguards fall under the city’s authority to promote the public’s general welfare under Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991.

City to integrate accountability in new projects

Archival earlier said the city would begin enforcing the requirement for future infrastructure projects, particularly those requiring excavation permits.

“So sa mga bag-ong projects, di naman jud sila ka sugot kung wala tong undertaking, so sila na’y mohatag og deadline,” Archival said, referring to the need for contractors to define and commit to realistic project timelines.

However, he admitted that many existing DPWH contractors remain hesitant to sign the undertaking voluntarily. So far, only KIMWA Construction and Development Corporation, the contractor handling a road project near Marco Polo, has complied.

“But all the others, mura’g makuyawan pa sila mo-promise nga i-deliver nila nga di sila ka deliver,” he said, calling it “unfair” that some contractors fail to complete works despite existing contracts.

