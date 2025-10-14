SHAABAA’s Cebu Inter-Alumni Invitational c’ship games set

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the championship showdowns across three divisions of the SHAABAA Cebu Inter-Alumni Invitational Basketball Tournament 2025 after the completion of the elimination round games last Sunday, October 12, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Host team Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves swept their respective divisions with identical 3-0 (win-loss) records to clinch finals berths.

In Division B, the Magis Eagles will square off against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters (2-1) in a much-anticipated rematch of their elimination round encounter, which SHS-AdC won, 94-83.

Christopher Consunji and Jasper Diaz powered SHS-AdC with 20 points apiece, while Daryle Tan and Karlo Sibi chipped in 17 points each. Mikey Cabahug added 15.

For UC, Jonathan Canceran led the charge with 14 points, followed by Rommel Luceno with 13 and Marty Pearce with 11. Their championship clash is scheduled at 4:30 p.m.

In Division A, DBTC completed a 3-0 sweep after routing SHS-AdC, 75-53, to secure a finals seat. The Greywolves will face UC (2-1) at 3 p.m. for the title.

Chrissar Llegunas and Archibald Montecillo scored 14 points apiece for DBTC, while SHS-AdC’s Joel Co stood out with a double-double performance of 27 points and 14 rebounds despite the loss.

UC earned its finals slot after beating the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 80-70 to finish at 2-1.

Alex Cainglet spearheaded the Webmasters with 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Yester Daculad added 17, while Jasper Macalam contributed 10. CEC’s Paul Martin Gabatan topscored for his team with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Division C will feature another UC–SHS-AdC showdown, with both squads finishing at 2-1.

UC capped its elimination campaign with a lopsided 109-75 victory over DBTC, powered by John Remolcado’s 24 points and Juliano Yusingco’s 19.

The battle for third place will also highlight the day’s action. CEC faces SHS-AdC in Division A, USC meets DBTC in Division B, and SHS-AdC Magis takes on DBTC in Division C.

