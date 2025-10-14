EXPLAINER: Why Cebu’s 6.9 quake deadlier than Davao’s stronger quakes?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Being situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of active seismic activity, earthquakes are a common occurrence in the Philippines.

But lately, the archipelago has been jolted with more violent and destructive ones.

On September 30, a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted Bogo City in northern Cebu, claiming the lives of at least 75 people, most of whom perished while sleeping as the quake hit at night.

The quake also caused massive damage, with thousands of houses destroyed and infrastructure losses reaching billions of pesos.

Barely a week later, a stronger double earthquakes, magnitude 7.4 and 6.8, jolted the seas near Manay town in Davao Oriental. Despite the higher magnitudes, only eight deaths were reported.

Why was the weaker Cebu quake deadlier?

Magnitude isn’t everything

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), an earthquake’s magnitude is only one measure of its strength and its potential to cause widespread destruction.

Seismologists also examine its depth, intensity, distance from populated areas, fault type, and other geological factors.

Shallow quake, stronger shaking

Several roads in Brgy. Poblacion, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu are badly damaged due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30. | contributed photo

The Cebu quake was extremely shallow, with a depth of just five kilometers. In comparison, the Davao quakes occurred deeper underground, between 23 and 58 kilometers.

“Mas destructive ang nangyari sa Cebu kaysa sa Davao kasi yung sa Cebu, yung depth ng lindol is five kilometers. Yung sa Davao is 23 kilometers,” Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol told reporters in Manila.

Shallow quakes release energy closer to the surface, producing more intense ground shaking and greater damage.

Distance matters

A severely damaged Port of Tabogon in northern Cebu after the 6.9-earthquake last September 30, 2025. | Photo from Pam Baricuatro/ Facebook

Both the doublet quakes in Davao and Cebu were offshore, meaning they occurred on the seas.

But the epicenter of Cebu’s recent quake was only about 15 kilometers off Bogo’s coast, while the Davao doublets originated more than 40 kilometers away from its coastlines.

The farther the epicenter from land, the more the seismic waves weaken before reaching populated areas.

Fault source and type

Philippine scientists from Phivolcs pointing and tracing the Bogo Bay Fault as the source of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025. | Photo from Phivolcs

The source of the quake also played a major role.

In an article he wrote for Rappler, Dr. Mario Aurelio, structural geologist and professor at the University of the Philippines’ National Institute of Geological Sciences, the Cebu quake was generated by movement along a shallow strike-slip fault system.

Shallow strike-slip faults tend to release energy very close to the surface, and are characterized by stronger and more localized ground shaking.

The September 30 quake also caused a surface rupture on land, Aurelio pointed out.

In contrast, the Davao quakes were triggered by a deep reverse fault along the Philippine Trench, a subduction-zone fault far offshore. The energy had to travel through the sea before reaching land, resulting in less violent shaking.

Population and exposure

The strong earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30 has caused widespread damage, collapsing houses and causing several deaths which has risen to 75. | Contributed photo

Cebu’s higher population density also amplified the toll.

Bogo City alone has about 88,000 residents, more than double the roughly 40,000 in Manay, Davao Oriental.

The quake in Cebu also struck late at night, when most residents were asleep inside homes that were old or not built to modern seismic standards.

Soil and rock conditions

Cebu’s sinkholes top 200 as the recent earthquake adds 14 more. A sinkhole forms in Daanbantayan, Cebu after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on Sept. 30, 2025. As of this month, 16 municipalities in Cebu, including Bogo City and San Remigio, have undergone detailed mapping for sinkholes. (Photo courtesy of MDRRMO and MGB)

Local geology in Cebu further intensified the damage.

Much of the island province sits atop limestone, a soft, porous rock prone to fracturing.

About 60 percent of Cebu has karst terrain, characterized by caves, sinkholes, and underground cavities, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7).

These conditions amplify ground shaking and increase the risk of structural collapse, explained Phivolcs’ Bacolcol.

“Kapag matitigas ang bato, mas mabilis lang dumaan ang seismic energy natin. Ang mga sedimentary layers natin, yung mga bato, yung lupa, sediments natin ay hindi matitigas. Pwede kasi mag-linger nang mas matagal ang seismic energy doon,” explained Bacolcol.

In short, the 6.9-magnitude quake in Cebu was deadlier because it was shallower, nearer to land, directly under populated towns, and occurred on unstable terrain.

