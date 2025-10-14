Watsons employees volunteer for meaningful causes, strengthening commitment to community care

Watsons employee volunteers join the International Coastal Clean-Up, showing their commitment to protecting the environment and promoting a cleaner, healthier planet.

Watsons Philippines continues to champion its mission of “Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great” as employees from different branches actively volunteer their time and energy for causes that uplift communities and take care of our planet. Employee volunteers play a vital role in initiatives such as the 8 Alagang Pangkalusugan Medical Missions, 2 Operation Smile Surgical Missions, 3 Eco Tours featuring seedling potting and seed ball making, and International Coastal Clean-Up. This year, over 450 volunteers joined the activities, reflecting the company’s strong culture of giving back.

Through these initiatives joined by the volunteers, communities gain greater access to healthcare services and the environment is cared for, helping ensure a cleaner and healthier people and planet. For many Watsons volunteers, these causes are close to their hearts, shaped by the stories and needs they encounter from customers in stores every day.

A dedicated Watsons Store Pharmacist, Akira Aquino, who volunteered during Alagang Pangkalusugan Antipolo, saw how meaningful it was to finally respond to what customers had been asking for: “Madalas kaming tanungin ng mga customers kung may libreng konsulta ang Watsons, kaya nakita namin kung gaano kahalaga ang ganitong pagkakataon. Hindi man lahat ay madaling makapunta sa doktor, sa pamamagitan ng initiative like this, mas marami ang nabibigyan ng access sa health care. Maganda na may ganitong programa para mas maraming Pilipino ang natutulungan at napapangalagaan ang kalusugan.”

Watsons’ Alagang Pangkalusugan volunteers assist beneficiaries during the medical mission, bringing healthcare closer to communities in need.

Watsons believes that when employees are empowered to serve, they become agents of positive change not only at work but also in their communities. Watsons strengthen this commitment by sharing volunteer opportunities, encouraging cross-department participation, and showcasing the impact of every activity.

“Our employee volunteers are the heart of Watsons’ community efforts. We are proud of our Watsons family for stepping up and making a difference in the lives of others. Their willingness to volunteer shows that the spirit of care that defines Watsons is not only for our customers but also for the communities we serve,’’ says Corina Marte, Director for People and Organizational Development.

Volunteer employees and doctors from Watsons and Operation Smile Philippines help children with cleft conditions, giving them the chance to smile confidently again.

Many volunteers come from Watsons stores near mission sites, showing their close ties with the communities they serve daily. Beyond the retail floor, colleagues from various departments and business units also join in, proving that the spirit of volunteerism cuts across roles and functions.

Watsons strengthens its role as an employer that values not just performance, but also purpose. By aligning volunteerism with its People Pillar, the company gives employees opportunities to feel connected and fulfilled, proving that empowered people can create meaningful change in society.

Every small act of kindness contributes to a bigger impact, and Watsons employees continue to show that volunteerism is a powerful way to spread wellness and hope. Customers who wish to take part in this mission can also do so by contributing through Operation Smile donation cans located in Watsons stores, making them partners in bringing more smiles and care to communities.

