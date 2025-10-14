Cebu quake: No looting, focused crimes in affected towns — PRO-7

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan | CDN Digital Photo Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No looting or major crimes have been recorded in northern Cebu areas devastated by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, authorities said.

In an interview, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said on Monday, October 13, that peace and order remain stable across affected towns as police forces continue to maintain visibility and coordination with disaster response units and local government officials.

“With regards sa assessment natin ‘dun on peace and order, zero focused crimes nga tayo doon and zero looting incident tayo. As a matter of fact, we were acknowledged by the Chief PNP himself at ‘yung sinabi niya during one of his press briefings na kino-congratulate niya ang PRO-7 personnel for maintaining a very good and manageable peace and order despite the fact na meron tayong kinakaharap na disaster at busy tayo sa disaster response,” he said.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why Cebu’s 6.9 quake deadlier than Davao’s stronger quakes?

READ: Explainer: Earthquake, what is it and why do aftershocks happen?

READ: Aftershocks strike off Bogo City, Manay

Over 200 personnel deployed

Maranan said more than 200 police personnel remain deployed in northern Cebu, working alongside soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to secure evacuation centers, highways, and communities still recovering from the quake.

He noted that police deployment remains flexible depending on the situation, with relief rotations to allow personnel to rest while maintaining adequate presence in critical areas.

“Nandoon parin ‘yung ating more than 200 but it’s a case to case basis deployment. ‘Pag talagang kailangang dagdagan ay kailangang dagdagan. ‘Pag medjo hindi tayo kailangan masyado, magbabawas tayo para i-refocus natin sa ibang mga law enforcement programs natin,” he said.

According to PRO-7, heightened patrols, checkpoints, and coordination with local governments and response agencies have helped deter lawless activities and maintain calm in northern Cebu.

Authorities also credited the cooperation of residents and local leaders for keeping evacuation centers and affected communities safe and orderly during ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Assurance to quake-hit residents

Maranan assured affected residents that both the national and provincial governments are working closely with police and response agencies to help restore normalcy in the region.

“Rest assured that the provincial government and the national government will do its best to alleviate yung kanilang mga paghihirap doon and we are doing our best na mabilis ang pagresponde natin at maibalik natin sa normal yung pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan sa northern part ng Cebu,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP