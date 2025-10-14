AFC U-17 Women’s Qualifiers: PWNFT dominates Syria, 5–0

Members of the Philippines’ Women’s U-17 team celebrate after blanking Syria 5-0 in their opening Group Stage match.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Under-17 squad opened its campaign in the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers with a commanding 5–0 victory over Syria on Monday, October 13, at the Pamis Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The young Filipinas displayed their firepower early in the group stage, with Ariana Enderes leading the charge after scoring a brace. Kaida Mizzo, Louraine Evangelista, and Sofhia Muros each added a goal to complete the rout.

Enderes opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, starting the move from midfield before slotting in Chiara Mizzo’s cutback into the bottom left corner. She doubled the lead with a curling strike a minute before halftime.

Syria continued to struggle after the break as Kaida Mizzo made it 3–0 in the 50th minute with a looping shot from outside the box that sailed over goalkeeper Rahaf Nasra. Evangelista followed two minutes later with a similar effort to further stretch the lead.

Muros capped the Philippines’ dominant performance in the 72nd minute, volleying home Mizzo’s cross to seal their lopsided AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers win.

The team, coached by Scottish tactician Pradhyum Reddy, will next face host nation Tajikistan on Wednesday, October 15, at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe before wrapping up the group stage against Malaysia on October 17.

