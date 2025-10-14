Cebu City pharmacy break-in: Man nabbed, P185K cash recovered

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Cebu City for allegedly breaking into a pharmacy in Barangay Talamban and stealing P185,500 in cash.

Police identified the suspect as Mark Clifford Noval, a resident of Sitio Ipil, Barangay Basak-San Nicolas.

The Cebu City pharmacy break-in suspect was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 13, following a follow-up operation by personnel of the Talamban Police Station.

According to Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the break-in happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 12, when the pharmacy had already closed.

The following morning, the owner discovered that the ceiling had been forced open and the cash register emptied. The incident was immediately reported to the police.

CCTV footage showed the suspect leaving the area in a taxi. Investigators traced the taxi line and with the help of the driver, located Noval in Barangay Basak-San Nicolas, where he was arrested.

Police recovered P185,500 from the suspect. However, the store owner could not confirm whether the entire amount stolen was recovered, as no cash inventory was made before the break-in.

An initial background check showed that Noval is under probation for illegal possession of firearms and has a previous robbery case in Mandaue City, for which he was released on bail in July.

Noval is currently detained at Talamban Police Station pending the filing of robbery charges.

