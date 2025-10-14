2 LGBT members nabbed for alleged molestation of 3 men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men who are members of the LGBT community were arrested after allegedly molesting three men, including a minor, in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Caloy, 24, and alias Meloy, 21, both temporarily residing in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the victims were a 19-year-old man from Barangay San Nicolas Proper, a 16-year-old from Barangay Kasambagan, and an 18-year-old from Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City.

According to alias Ton, who sought police assistance for the arrest of the suspects, the victims and the suspects were his companions, volunteering to repack relief goods for the victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu.

On Monday evening, they had a drinking session since it was the last day of their relief repacking activity.

Later that night, the victims went to Ton and told him that they had been molested by the suspects.

Upon learning about the incident, they went to the suspects’ house, where Ton confronted them.

“Gipangutana gyud nako sila nga unsa man gyud, inyong gibuhat or wala, tubaga lang gyud kog yes or no, ang ending ato silang duha niingon gyud og yes, karon akong giingnan akong mga kuyog manglakaw nata pero lain naman gud sa feeling nga akong pag-ugmaan sa nibalik ko didto niya nanawag gyud kog tanod para maaksyunan dayon nga maadto mig police station,” Ton said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

(I really asked them if they did it or not, and told them to just answer yes or no. In the end, both of them said yes. I then told my companions to leave, but I felt uneasy, so I went back and called the barangay tanods so we could immediately go to the police station.)

According to the victims, while they were asleep, the suspects allegedly touched their private parts.

They also told the police that the suspects performed lewd acts toward them.

The suspects, however, admitted that they were drunk when the incident happened.

Still, they denied the allegations, saying they did not force the victims.

“Akong pangutana nganong ganahan man sila og justice nga gusto man nila,” alias Caloy said.

(My question is, why are they seeking justice when they also wanted it?)

The suspects are now under the custody of the Mabolo Police Station and will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law.

