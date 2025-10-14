Mandaue turns over P1M in financial aid to 7 LGUs hit by 6.9 quake

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano (second from left) hands over a P1-million check to Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez for the city’s recovery after the September 30 magnitude 6.9 quake in Cebu. He was joined by city council members.|📸: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City turned over P1 million in financial assistance each to seven northern Cebu LGUs severely affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake last September 30.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, city officials led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano personally handed over the checks during simultaneous turnover ceremonies in the affected municipalities.

Mayor Ouano visited Bogo City—the epicenter of the earthquake—and the Municipality of Daanbantayan to lead the turnover personally. Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede and Councilor Atty. Joel Seno headed the turnover of cash assistance in the remaining LGUs: San Remigio, Medellin, Tabogon, Borbon, and Sogod.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why Cebu’s 6.9 quake deadlier than Davao’s stronger quakes?

READ: Explainer: Earthquake, what is it and why do aftershocks happen?

READ: Another strong quake strikes Bogo City in Cebu

In Bogo City, Mayor Ouano turned over the P1 million Mandaue financial aid check to Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez. He was joined by Councilors Jennifer Del Mar, Fritz Villamor, and Anjoing Ouano-Icalina during the visit.

“Naa ta karon diri sa Bogo City, nga mao gyud ang epicenter sa 6.9 magnitude earthquake. On behalf of the City of Mandaue, mag-turn over ta og financial assistance nga makatabang sa inyong recovery. Cash gyud among gihatag para ang LGU maka-decide unsay pinaka-priority,” Mayor Ouano said.

Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez expressed gratitude to the Mandaue City government.

“Dako among pasalamat. Pagkahitabo pa lang sa linog, nagpadala na dayon si Mayor Jonkie og manpower which was what we really need. Daghan kaayo’g salamat sa inyong pag-uban kanamo sa panahon nga nagkinahanglan kaayo mi og tabang. We really appreciate it,” said Martinez.

She assured that financial donations from various sectors and LGUs are being carefully managed. Initial funds were distributed to barangays, with local leaders addressing urgent needs. Further evaluation is ongoing to ensure effective resource allocation.

Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr. of Daanbantayan also received the P1 million Mandaue financial aid handed over by Mayor Ouano.

“Adunay kapin sa 32,600 ka pamilya nga naapektuhan diri. Ang gihatag nga ayuda usa gyud ka dakong tabang para sa among recovery and rehabilitation efforts. Nagpasalamat kami sa Mandaue ug sa ubang LGUs nga nitabang.” said Arrabis.

The aid was sourced from Mandaue’s allocation of PAGCOR funds (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation).

In addition to financial assistance, Mandaue City is providing psychosocial support through its Psychosocial Response Team, which is conducting outreach sessions for children and adults affected by the earthquake.

Immediately after the quake, the city also deployed the Mandaue Humanitarian Emergency Assistance and Response Team (M-HEART), equipped with essential tools and supplies for rescue and relief operations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP