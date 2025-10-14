Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing outside disco in Bohol

Bohol map

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old man died after he was stabbed by two suspects outside a disco in Barangay Poblacion, Pilar town, Bohol, on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The victim was identified as Jefferson Digal, a student and resident of San Juan, Sierra Bullones town.

Meanwhile, the suspects were identified as Chanil Consigna, 24, with a live-in partner and a resident of Santa Cruz, Dagohoy, and Nelio Busaco, of legal age, a resident of Catagdaan, Pilar town, Bohol.

Based on information from the Pilar Municipal Police Station of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m., when a commotion broke out outside the covered court in Barangay Poblacion.

When police responded, they were informed that the victim had been stabbed by the suspects.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Cong. Simeon Torribio Memorial Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

According to the initial investigation by the Pilar Municipal Police Station, Sherry Mae Busano, the live-in partner of Consigna, told police that after the disco, the suspects approached and confronted the victim.

Sherry was reportedly the ex-girlfriend of the victim.

“Giduol siya sa duha ka suspetsado human sa disco ug giatubang,” Sherry told the police.

(He was approached and confronted by the two suspects after the disco.)

The confrontation between the victim and the suspects led to a heated argument until the suspects stabbed the victim several times in different parts of his body.

“Nagkabangkaay ang duha palibot sa away sa gugma hangtod nga nasaksak ang biktima,” an officer said.

(The argument stemmed from a love dispute until the victim was stabbed.)

After the incident, the suspects immediately fled.

Jealousy was allegedly the motive behind the crime.

Police are still conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspects.

