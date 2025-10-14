Police official accused of raping minor dropped from PNP rolls

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police official who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Ginatilan town on September 28, 2025, has been dropped from the rolls of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for being absent without leave (AWOL).

According to Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), the police official, who held the rank of Police Lieutenant, has been declared AWOL.

The officer is now facing both criminal and administrative charges.

Mangelen said that aside from the dismissed officer, administrative charges were also filed against other police personnel from the same station who allegedly helped the suspect escape.

“This former policeman is now on AWOL. He no longer receives any salary or benefits from the PNP. He is considered a fugitive of the law and is no longer connected with the Cebu Police Provincial Office, the Police Regional Office, or the Philippine National Police,” Mangelen said.

He added that they are no longer urging the suspect to surrender since a warrant of arrest may soon be issued.

“While he was a police officer at the time of the incident, his actions and decisions were entirely personal. These do not, in any way, reflect the PNP. In fact, we are also greatly affected by his misconduct. He must face the consequences on his own,” Mangelen added.

Mangelen emphasized that the PNP will not tolerate members who commit such acts and assured that the former police officer will be dealt with accordingly.

