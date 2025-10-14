CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles overpower UC with late surge

SHS-AdC’s Lian Kent Basa drops a pass to his teammate. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles leaned on a strong fourth-quarter rally to defeat the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 74-59, in the CESAFI Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, October 14, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win was a solid bounce-back for the Magis Eagles, who suffered a 64-71 upset loss to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters last Sunday. SHS-AdC improved to 3-1, while UC dropped to 2-2.

Lian Kent Basa once again led the defending champions with a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 35 minutes of play. Basa, one of the league’s top five scorers, shot 7-of-16 from the field and fueled SHS-AdC’s decisive run in the final quarter.

The Magis Eagles also made good use of their frontcourt depth, with Jacob Steven Lacson posting an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Ivan Hoffer Cardinas adding 13 points.

Allen Doverte and Jape Mamza led UC’s charge with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The game featured nine lead changes and nine deadlocks before UC surged ahead by 11 points, 52-41, late in the third quarter. But SHS-AdC regrouped quickly, tying the game at 54-all early in the final frame.

From there, the Magis Eagles caught fire, unleashing a 22-2 run to seize a 67-54 lead and put the game away for good.

