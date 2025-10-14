CSC orders return of Toledo City treasurer after invalid detail extension

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Civil Service Commission–National Capital Region (CSC-NCR) has ruled in favor of Leonardo A. Rivera Jr., City Treasurer of Toledo City, ordering his reinstatement to his original post after declaring his extended assignment to Cebu City invalid.

In a decision promulgated on October 8, 2025, the Commission granted Rivera’s appeal against Department Personnel Order (DPO) No. 082-2025, which extended his detail to the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) Regional Office VII until January 2026.

Rivera had initially been detailed to BLGF RO VII through DPO No. 048-2024 issued by then Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno. The extension was later approved by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, despite Rivera’s earlier request for reconsideration.

The Commission emphasized that the movement from the Toledo City LGU to the BLGF constitutes a detail, not a reassignment, as it involves a transfer between separate agencies.

“Clearly, the transfer of Rivera from the City Government of Toledo to the BLGF may be considered as a detail rather than a reassignment,” the CSC decision stated.

Under Section 13(b)(2) of the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions (ORAOHRA), a detail without consent is valid only for one year and is non-renewable.

“Detail without consent shall be allowed only for a period of one (1) year and is non-renewable,” the decision signed by Director IV Victoria Esber stated.

Rivera had formally sought reconsideration of his initial detail, which remained unacted upon. The CSC noted that under Section 13(b)(2), its effectivity was valid only for one year—or until January 10, 2025—since Rivera’s consent was not obtained.

The Commission also reminded the Department of Finance (DOF) of its obligation to execute formal agreements between agency heads when detailing personnel.

Details from one department or agency to another must be covered by a written agreement outlining the arrangement, duration, assigned duties, and responsibilities of both the parent and receiving agencies.

Based on the decision, Rivera is reinstated as City Treasurer of Toledo City. The CSC also declared that the DOF’s extension order violated civil service rules.

“The subsequent extension of his detail is thus considered a violation of Section 13(b)(1) of the 2017 ORAOHRA, as amended,” Esber’s decision stated.

The CSC reminded all government agencies to uphold due process, transparency, and proper documentation in all personnel actions.

Rivera, for his part, said he feels vindicated by the Civil Service’s decision and looks forward to serving the people of Toledo City again.

