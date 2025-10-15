Daily Gospel, October 15

This is the Gospel for today, October 15, which is the Wednesday of the Twenty-eighth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 11, 42-46.

The Lord said: “Woe to you Pharisees! You pay tithes of mint and of rue and of every garden herb, but you pay no attention to judgment and to love for God. These you should have done, without overlooking the others.

Woe to you Pharisees! You love the seat of honor in synagogues and greetings in marketplaces.

Woe to you! You are like unseen graves over which people unknowingly walk.”

Then one of the scholars of the law said to him in reply, “Teacher, by saying this you are insulting us too.”

And he said, “Woe also to you scholars of the law! You impose on people burdens hard to carry, but you yourselves do not lift one finger to touch them.”

Source: dailygospel.org