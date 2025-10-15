North Cebu: More sinkholes expected as aftershocks persist

A sinkhole is found near a house in San Remigio town in northern Cebu on October 4 or a few days after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Bogo City on September 30. | [FILE PHOTO]/The Bogo Times/FB via Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two weeks since the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook north Cebu, the number of aftershocks had already breached the 12,000 mark, with experts saying that more sinkholes may appear.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) continues to conduct ground assessment in the areas affected by September 30’s earthquake.

READ: 64 sinkholes found after 6.9 quake in north Cebu

70 sinkholes verified

But as of Tuesday, October 14, they already recorded and verified at least 70 sinkholes, ground depressions that often form right after strong earthquakes.

These number might also increase, said Josephine Aleta, head of MGB-7, as aftershocks continued to jolt north Cebu.

“Kay sige gihapon og tay-og and hindi kasi natin ma-predict when the sinkhole will appear,” Aleta told members of the media during the Kapihan as PIA forum.

(Because there are still tremors and we cannot predict when the sinkhole will appear.)

READ: Sinkholes in Cebu: What are they and why do they appear

Aftershocks

Data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) showed that the temblor last September 30 had already generated 12,079 aftershocks, of which 46 were felt.

In the meantime, the bureau has already made recommendations for affected local government units to relocate residents living and staying near these sinkholes.

The MGB is expected to also provide their official and full report in the coming weeks.

Sinkholes

Sinkholes are depressions or holes in the ground that occur when the surface layer collapses, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

They typically form in areas where the ground is composed of limestone, gypsum, or other soluble rocks.

READ: DENR sends geologists to Cebu to study flood, sinkhole risks after quake

In the case of northern Cebu, where karst landscapes are common, experts say sinkhole formation is a natural occurrence of the region’s geology combined with intense seismic activity.

Residents warned

While some sinkholes may be shallow and harmless, others can expand or deepen, posing serious hazards to communities, roads, and buildings.

That is why the MGB advises residents to stay away from these geological formations.

They also cautioned the public for warning signs such as cracks in the ground, sudden depressions, or unusual changes in water drainage patterns.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP