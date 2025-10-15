VP Sara whitewash of Duterte admin failures slammed by Palace

Vice President Sara Duterte (PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Tuesday hit back at Vice President Sara Duterte for claiming that the ultimate goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his family is to perpetuate themselves in power.

Responding to Duterte’s claim that Marcos seeks to remain in power, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro dismissed the statement as baseless.

“Puro salita. Puro bintang, walang ebidensya, walang kwenta (All talk. All accusations, no evidence, no substance),” Castro told Palace reporters, when sought for reaction.

Sara on Marcos to resign calls

In an interview in Zamboanga City, Duterte said it is “pointless” to ask Marcos to resign amid corruption issues hounding the government, citing the 20-year rule of the President’s late father, Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Castro slammed Duterte for attempting to whitewash the failures of the previous administration.

Focused on eliminating corruption

President Marcos is focused on eliminating corruption in government, an effort that was not achieved by his predecessor and the Vice President’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, according to Castro.

“Nilalabanan ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ang korapsyon ngayon na hindi nagawa ng dating administrasyon noon (President Marcos Jr. is now fighting corruption, something the previous administration failed to do),” Castro said.

Cleaning up ‘mess’ of Duterte admin

She said the current administration is “cleaning up” the mess left behind by the Duterte administration.

“Ang mas malala ay dinepensahan pa nila noon ang mga ‘di umanong umabuso sa kaban ng bayan’ kagaya ng sa Pharmally scandal (What’s worse is that they even defended those who allegedly abused public funds, like in the Pharmally scandal),” she said, referring to the purchase of alleged overpriced medical supplies.

“Huwag ilihis ang mga naging kasalanan nila sa bayan (Don’t try to divert attention from the wrongdoings they committed against the nation),” Castro added. (PNA)

