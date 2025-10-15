Pagasa: New cyclone may enter PAR on Thursday

(Satellite image from Pagasa)

MANILA, Philippines — The state meteorologist said that on Thursday, another tropical cyclone might enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), as of today, at 3:00 a.m., this weather system is still a low pressure area, and was monitored 1,765 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

“For now, its chance of becoming a tropical cyclone is getting higher within 24 to 48 hours and may possibly enter PAR by tomorrow (Thursday),” said Pagasa weather specialist Chenel Dominguez in a public weather forecast.

Once it enters PAR, it will become the 18th tropical cyclone occurring in the country and will be named “Ramil.”

Dominguez said “Ramil” will approach the northern Luzon area, bringing widespread rains there over the weekend.

However, even without “Ramil,” most parts of Luzon and some parts of Visayas will have overcast skies with rains due to two weather systems.

Easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are seen to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Isabela, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Capiz, Aklan, Cebu and Bohol.

On the other hand, the rest of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. /apl

