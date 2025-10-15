Marcos, Duterte trust ratings drop in latest SWS survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) and Vice President Sara Duterte —Photo from PPA pool

MANILA, Philippines — Trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both saw a decline, the survey from the Social Weather Stations showed.

Commissioned and published by think tank Stratbase on Tuesday night, the SWS survey of 1,200 adult respondents was conducted from September 24 to 30.

The survey came days after the massive and simultaneous September 21 anti-corruption protests nationwide, triggered by the multi-billion peso corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

READ: Pulse Asia trust rating: Marcos gains, Sara Duterte slips

Marcos posted a trust rating of 43 percent, while 36 percent of respondents said they have “little trust” of him, and 21 percent were “undecided.”

This trust rating was down slightly from 48 percent in June 2025.

Little trust

On the other hand, Duterte’s trust rating is 53 percent, while 28 percent of respondents have “little trust” of her, and 18 percent were undecided.

Her trust rating in June 2025 was at 61 percent.

Dindo Manhit, president of the Stratbase Group, said the decline of Marcos and Duterte ratings reflects “a shifting public mood.”

“Filipinos are reassessing their confidence in the country’s top leaders, with both experiencing dips in trust, though the vice president’s decline is more significant,” Manhit said in a statement.

For him, these numbers reflect a “maturing” electorate, and serve as a reminder that how the government delivers results matters.

“When people see decisive, transparent action on the issues affecting their daily lives, confidence follows,” Manhit said. “When they don’t, it erodes—no matter how popular the leader once was.”

“This reflects a maturing public that evaluates leaders more on performance than personality,” he concluded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP