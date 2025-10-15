Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude shakes Iloilo City, prompts school checks

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off Guimbal town early Wednesday morning, October 15, 2025, and was felt at Intensity IV in Iloilo City, prompting local authorities and school officials to inspect buildings for possible damage. INQUIRER FILES

ILOILO CITY, Philippines—Guimbal town in Iloilo Province was rocked by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Wednesday morning and it was felt at Intensity IV in Iloilo City.

This prompted local and authorities and school officials in the city to inspect buildings for possible damage.

READ: Earthquake in numbers: Magnitude vs Intensity

Earthquake details

Students and employees, who were waiting for advisories for suspension of classes and work, also evacuated to open ground.

According to the Iloilo City Operations Center, the quake occurred at 6:48 a.m., with its epicenter located 13 kilometers south-southwest of Guimbal, Iloilo, at a depth of 10 kilometers, based on data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)

READ: Brownouts hit Iloilo City after Cebu quake

Instrumental intensities

Instrumental intensities were recorded at Intensity III in Nueva Valencia, Guimaras, and Intensity II in San Lorenzo, Guimaras; Iloilo City; and Bago City, Negros Occidental. Light tremors were also felt in Culasi, Antique, and La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

Following the quake, the Iloilo City Government issued an advisory reminding education officials of DepEd Order No. 022, series of 2024, which allows Schools Division Superintendents and school heads to conduct immediate visual inspections of their facilities. They are authorized to suspend classes in their respective institutions if buildings show signs of structural risk.

READ: M6.9 Cebu, M7.4 Davao quakes coincidental, not connected — Phivolcs

Safety of students and teachers first

“This approach demonstrates that we prioritize the safety of our students and teachers while ensuring the continued education,” the city government said in its statement.

The advisory also urged residents to be calm and to cooperate.

No reports of major damage or casualties have been recorded as of press time. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) continues to monitor aftershocks and coordinate with barangay officials for building safety assessments./coa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP