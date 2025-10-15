menu
Happenings

Shangri-La Mactan brings the spirit of Dragon Boat Regatta to Mactan shores

By: - October 15, 2025

Mactan, Cebu’s coastal waves came alive once again as Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu hosted the Dragon Boat Regatta 2025, now in its second year. 

Every Saturday, from 9 AM to 10 AM, in-house guests can experience the thrill of paddling in a real dragon boat along the scenic Mactan waters, guided by the Professional Association of Dragonboat Sports (PADS) team.

The event gathered members of the Professional Association of Dragonboat Sports (PADS), including persons with disabilities, resort colleagues, and in-house guests for a day of friendly competition and cultural celebration.

Dragon Boat Regatta 2025: A race of tradition and culture

More than just a sport, the regatta was a vibrant display of unity, resilience, and heritage. Under the rhythmic beat of the drums and the synchronized strokes of the paddlers, the race celebrated the rich Chinese art and culture that inspired the centuries-old tradition of dragon boat racing.

The event served not only as a sporting spectacle but also as a meaningful part of Shangri-La’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, a way to connect people through shared experiences that foster inclusivity, cultural appreciation, and sustainability.

Shangri-La

“The Dragon Boat Regatta is part of our ESG initiatives that continues to inspire our guests and our community about Chinese art and culture,” shared Gladys Loret, Director of Marketing and Communications of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.

The first in Cebu to offer complimentary Dragon Boat experience for guests

For visitors looking to experience that same rush of unity and rhythm, Shangri-La Mactan’s complimentary dragon boat sessions promise exactly that, a one-of-a-kind encounter where culture meets adventure, right at the heart of paradise.

Shangri-La

Shangri-La
Shangri-La

Every Saturday, from 9 AM to 10 AM, in-house guests can experience the thrill of paddling in a real dragon boat along the scenic Mactan waters, guided by the Professional Association of Dragonboat Sports (PADS) team. 

The initiative highlights Shangri-La’s commitment to immersive guest experiences that go beyond traditional luxury. By integrating cultural activities like dragon boat racing into its recreation offerings, the resort invites travelers to engage with Asian heritage in an interactive and memorable way.

Shangri-La

As part of its broader event calendar, Shangri-La Mactan continues to host community-centered events, including the Pink Path of Hope on October 24 to honor cancer survivors, and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 25 to officially welcome the festive season.

Through initiatives like these, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu continues to prove that hospitality can be both meaningful and transformative, blending recreation with purpose and culture with community.

