‘The Big One’: DOH hospitals in NCR ready for it.

MANILA, Philippines– The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday assured the public that its hospitals across the National Capital Region (NCR) are prepared to respond to emergencies in case of a major earthquake, also known as “The Big One.”

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said under the DOH’s earthquake contingency plan, Metro Manila has been divided into four quadrants — north, east, west and south — with designated DOH hospitals assigned to each area.

READ: Earthquake in numbers: Magnitude vs Intensity

This organized system, Herbosa said, assures rapid medical response should a 7.2-magnitude earthquake strike the capital.

He added that these hospitals passed the hospital safety index and have contingency measures for large-scale disasters.

Older facilities have undergone structural retrofitting and continuous assessments of building integrity are conducted.

Each hospital has backup power systems, evacuation areas and medical supplies, while hospital staff regularly undergo emergency response training, according to DOH.

READ: Who can we trust during ‘The Big One’

The hospitals in each quadrant and their phone numbers are:

NORTH QUADRANT

Caloocan City

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium — (02) 8294-2571 to 73 loc. 127

Malabon City

San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital — (02) 8294-4853 to 55 loc. 200

Valenzuela City

Valenzuela Medical Center — (02) 8294-6711, (02) 8291-4259

Quezon City

East Avenue Medical Center — (02) 8928-0611 to 24 loc. 201

National Children’s Hospital — (02) 8724-0656 to 59 loc. 101

Philippine Orthopedic Center — (02) 8711-4276 to 80, (02) 8835-6400

Quirino Memorial Medical Center — (02) 5304-9800

Lung Center of the Philippines — (02) 8924-6101 loc. 4000-4003

National Kidney and Transplant Institute — (02) 8981-0300 loc. 1001–1013, (02) 8981-0400

Philippine Heart Center — (02) 8925-2401 ext. 3200–3202

Philippine Children’s Medical Center — (02) 8588-9900

WEST QUADRANT

Manila City

Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital — (02) 8734-5561 to 65 loc. 112

San Lazaro Hospital — (02) 5309-9523 loc. 103, 119

Tondo Medical Center — (02) 8866-9000 loc. 1002

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center — (02) 8711-9491 to 98 loc. 125

Mandaluyong City

National Center for Mental Health — (02) 8531-9001 loc. 1002

SOUTH QUADRANT

Muntinlupa City

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine — (02) 8809-7599, (02) 8807-2628 to 2632 loc. 235, (02) 8807-2637

Las Piñas City

Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center — (02) 8873-0556 loc. 368, (02) 8802-4647

EAST QUADRANT

Marikina City

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center — (02) 8941-6289, (02) 8948-0595, (02) 8941-5854

Pasig City

Rizal Medical Center — (02) 8865-8400

The DOH-NCR is also working with Region 3 (Central Luzon) and nearby regions for coordinated response and logistical support if Metro Manila is severely affected. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP