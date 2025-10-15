‘The Big One’: DOH hospitals in NCR ready for it
MANILA, Philippines– The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday assured the public that its hospitals across the National Capital Region (NCR) are prepared to respond to emergencies in case of a major earthquake, also known as “The Big One.”
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said under the DOH’s earthquake contingency plan, Metro Manila has been divided into four quadrants — north, east, west and south — with designated DOH hospitals assigned to each area.
This organized system, Herbosa said, assures rapid medical response should a 7.2-magnitude earthquake strike the capital.
He added that these hospitals passed the hospital safety index and have contingency measures for large-scale disasters.
Older facilities have undergone structural retrofitting and continuous assessments of building integrity are conducted.
Each hospital has backup power systems, evacuation areas and medical supplies, while hospital staff regularly undergo emergency response training, according to DOH.
The hospitals in each quadrant and their phone numbers are:
NORTH QUADRANT
Caloocan City
Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium — (02) 8294-2571 to 73 loc. 127
Malabon City
San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital — (02) 8294-4853 to 55 loc. 200
Valenzuela City
Valenzuela Medical Center — (02) 8294-6711, (02) 8291-4259
Quezon City
East Avenue Medical Center — (02) 8928-0611 to 24 loc. 201
National Children’s Hospital — (02) 8724-0656 to 59 loc. 101
Philippine Orthopedic Center — (02) 8711-4276 to 80, (02) 8835-6400
Quirino Memorial Medical Center — (02) 5304-9800
Lung Center of the Philippines — (02) 8924-6101 loc. 4000-4003
National Kidney and Transplant Institute — (02) 8981-0300 loc. 1001–1013, (02) 8981-0400
Philippine Heart Center — (02) 8925-2401 ext. 3200–3202
Philippine Children’s Medical Center — (02) 8588-9900
WEST QUADRANT
Manila City
Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital — (02) 8734-5561 to 65 loc. 112
San Lazaro Hospital — (02) 5309-9523 loc. 103, 119
Tondo Medical Center — (02) 8866-9000 loc. 1002
Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center — (02) 8711-9491 to 98 loc. 125
Mandaluyong City
National Center for Mental Health — (02) 8531-9001 loc. 1002
SOUTH QUADRANT
Muntinlupa City
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine — (02) 8809-7599, (02) 8807-2628 to 2632 loc. 235, (02) 8807-2637
Las Piñas City
Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center — (02) 8873-0556 loc. 368, (02) 8802-4647
EAST QUADRANT
Marikina City
Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center — (02) 8941-6289, (02) 8948-0595, (02) 8941-5854
Pasig City
Rizal Medical Center — (02) 8865-8400
The DOH-NCR is also working with Region 3 (Central Luzon) and nearby regions for coordinated response and logistical support if Metro Manila is severely affected. (PNA)
