cdn mobile

ICI asks DOJ to issue lookout order vs 16 people in ghost projects

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - Inquirer.net | October 15,2025 - 01:48 PM
ICI ghost projects lookout order

MANILA, Philippines – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against additional individuals amid investigations into ghost infrastructure projects.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ICI said the ILBO request was sent to the DOJ Oct. 13.

The following 16 individuals are listed on the ILBO request of the ICI:

  1. Former Cong. Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy
  2. Arturo “Art” Atayde
  3. Alvin Tan
  4. Bong Marasigan
  5. Elmer de Leon
  6. Ed Fuentebella
  7. Johnny Santos
  8. John Mary Vianney Parago
  9. Alvin Mariano
  10. Ryan Uy
  11. Darryl Recio
  12. Nestor Venturina
  13. Benjie Tocol
  14. District Engr. Aristotle Ramos
  15. District Engr. Michael P. Rosaria
  16. Engr. Angelita Garucha

Additionally, at the ICI’s request, the DOJ on Oct. 8, issued an ILBO against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sens. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, and ex-Sens. Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, and several others.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, flood control, ghost project, ICI
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.