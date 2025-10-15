ICI asks DOJ to issue lookout order vs 16 people in ghost projects

MANILA, Philippines – The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against additional individuals amid investigations into ghost infrastructure projects.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ICI said the ILBO request was sent to the DOJ Oct. 13.

The following 16 individuals are listed on the ILBO request of the ICI:

Former Cong. Mary Mitzi “Mitch” Cajayon-Uy Arturo “Art” Atayde Alvin Tan Bong Marasigan Elmer de Leon Ed Fuentebella Johnny Santos John Mary Vianney Parago Alvin Mariano Ryan Uy Darryl Recio Nestor Venturina Benjie Tocol District Engr. Aristotle Ramos District Engr. Michael P. Rosaria Engr. Angelita Garucha

Additionally, at the ICI’s request, the DOJ on Oct. 8, issued an ILBO against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sens. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, and Joel Villanueva, and ex-Sens. Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, and several others.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP