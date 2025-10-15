DOH discovers 297 ‘super health centers’ as ‘non-operational’

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa inspects on October 15, 2025 a Super Health Center (SHC) located in Marikina City. (Image from DOH)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has discovered 297 “non-functional or non-operational” ‘super health centers’ (SHC) across the country.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa disclosed this on Wednesday as he inspected an SHC located in Marikina City.

“I have in my list now, after investigating, that we have 297 non-operational or non-functional super health centers,” Herbosa revealed to reporters in an interview.

Based on his inspection, he said that the Concepcion Dos Super Health Center in the city is included in the list.

He described the SHC as a “manananggal” or a fictional creature whose body is cropped into half.

He also noted that the health center was tagged as “completed,” but he found out that only Phase 1 of the supposed four-storey building was actually finished.

Herbosa said that the contractor of Phase 1 of the project could not turn over the illustration of what was already constructed.

“That is being asked by the contractor who will build Phase Two so that the second phase may be constructed,” he pointed out.

