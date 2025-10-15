WTE proposal: Guba officials seek due process on planned project

Employees clean up the remaining trash at the landfill located in Barangay Binaliw in this file photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The proposed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facility in Barangay Guba has caused a division within the community.

Local officials, however, said they were holding off on any formal position until the project passes through the proper channels.

Barangay Captain Orland Herrera said, on Wednesday, October 15, that the council had not yet decided on whether to support or oppose the controversial project, pending consultations with national agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“Sa pagkakaron, wala gyud mi muingon nga mo-object tungod kay muagi ta og sakto nga proseso. Wala pa man naka-present si DOH ug si DENR, unya who are we to decide nga wala pa man sila makasulti. So sa pagkakaron, hanging pa gyud mi,” Herrera told reporters in a press briefing.

(For now, we are not saying that we will object because we will go through the right process. The DOH and the DENR have not presented yet, and who are we to decide when they have not spoken yet. So for now, this is really still hanging.)

Herrera said that the project did not originate from the barangay and that officials must first hear all sides before making a stand.

“It is the ideal process nga maminaw ta sa tagsa-tagsa ka habig, especially sa sakto nga agencies, knowing nga ang project is not coming from the barangay. Ang amo lang, makadungog ang katawhan,” he said.

(It is the ideal process to hear each side, especially the right agencies, knowing that the project is not coming from the barangay. For us, we just want the public to hear our side.)

“Kami man ang ma-technical as barangay officials if atong i-cut off ang proseso kay naa man tay ginasunod na proseso,” he said.

(We are the ones who would get a technical as barangay officials if we cut off the process because we have a process to follow.)

Council split, petition uncoordinated

The Guba Barangay Council, Herrera admitted, is currently divided. Some members want to oppose the project outright, while others were reserving judgment until after the next public hearing, tentatively scheduled for October 25 or 26, where DOH and DENR officials would be expected to attend.

He also said he was surprised by reports of a petition drive against the project led by an incumbent city councilor, saying the initiative was launched without coordination with barangay officials.

“Mao na among gikahibugngan kay maayo kaayo mo-present nga incumbent councilor, pero wala may coordination sa barangay,” Herrera said.

(That is what I am wondering because the incumbent councilor is really good in presenting but the councilor has no coordination with the barangay.)

The barangay has yet to receive any official document seeking endorsement or objection from its council.

Herrera added that during the first public hearing last month, several questions from residents went unanswered due to the absence of DOH and DENR representatives.

“Naay mga pangutana wala natubag kay walay DOH, walay DENR,” he said.

(There are questions nobody can answer because there is no DOH, there is no DENR.)

The uncertainty has also left residents anxious.

Alma Magdadaro, 54, a resident of Guba, said the community feels “powerless” since the project is being pushed by the city government.

“Isip lumulopyo sa Guba, bahin ana nga basura nga ibutang sa among baryo, pero kay city government man na nga project, wala mi mahimo. Pero ako, dili gyud ko ganahan ana,” she said.

(As a resident of Guba, regarding the garbage that is placed in our barrio, but that is a city government project, we cannot do anything. But we don’t like that.)

“Anhi lage daw ibutang ang basura kay parehas gud ana sa Binaliw, baho kaayo sa tanan. Unya inag hatod, daghan kaayo mahagbong, unya daghan langaw—delikado sa mga bata,” she said.

(They plan to put the garbage here becase like that one in Binaliw, it is really smelly for all. And when they deliver it here, many garbage will fall, and many flies–it is risky for kids.)

Magdadaro added that many residents still do not fully understand the project’s purpose and had yet to be involved in consultations.

“Wala pa gyud mi kasabot ana kay wala man ko sa public hearing ato nila. [Pero] andam ra mi maminaw ug naay kahigayonan, mutambong ra man mi,” she said.

(We still don’t understand that because I was not at their public hearing. [But] we are ready to listen if there is a chance, we will really attend it.)

Still on paper

As of now, the WTE project remains at the proposal stage, Herrera clarified.

“All are presentations. Wala pay document. Proposal pa. Wala pod sila mangayo og resolution from the council,” he said.

(All are presentations. There is no document. It is still a proposal. They also did ask a resolution from the council.)

“Ang akong gihulat gyud is the meeting with the national agencies concerning sa health, environment, and livelihood,” he said.

(What we are really waiting is the meeting with the national agencies concerning the health, environment and livelihood.)

The proposed plant is eyed to rise on a seven-hectare lot in Lower Agnawi, Guba, and will be fully funded by private firm New Sky Energy under a joint venture with the Cebu City Government.

Archival: ‘We must go through the process’

Mayor Nestor Archival, in a separate interview, emphasized that the city government was committed to following due process and ensuring all requirements would be met before the project could proceed.

“It’s not a formal protest. Maghimo sila og formal unsay ilang na come up sa ilang meeting. Naa may public hearing, gahulat nalang sad ko ana,” Archival said.

(It’s not a formal protest. They would have to make a formal one of what they came up in their meeting. There is a public hearing, we are just waiting for that.)

“Usa sa mga importante nga documents kay ang ECC man. Kung walay ECC, unsaon pag-proceed? Ang usa sa need sa ECC kay council resolution aron makahatag sila. Wala ko muingon nga mag-formal protest. Exactly. We must go through the process,” he said.

(One of the most important documents is the ECC. If there is no ECC, how can we proceed? One of the need of the ECC is a council resolution so that they can be given one. I am not saying that they would formally protest. Exactly. We must go through the process.)

The mayor said the issuance of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the DENR would be crucial, as it would determine whether the project would satisfy health, safety, and environmental standards.

Transparency

The planned WTE facility, which aims to convert the city’s waste into energy while minimizing landfill use, was first introduced in 2022 through a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) signed by then-mayor Michael Rama and New Sky Energy.

But concerns over its environmental impact and alleged lack of public consultation have reignited controversy, with some residents warning of potential health and pollution risks.

Herrera, however, assured that the barangay would push for greater transparency moving forward.

He said the next public hearing would be publicly announced and open to residents, unlike the previous one, which was not widely publicized due to funding constraints.

“Among gi-promise nga the moment nga naa’y next public hearing, among i-publish. Pag first public hearing… wala gi-publish kay kuwang sa budget,” he said.

(We promise that the moment that there will be a next public hearing, we will publish it. In the first public hearing…we did not publishn it because of the lack of a budget.)

