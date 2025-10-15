Capitol to look into ‘illegal quarry operations’

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro speaks with the police and protestors who hold a rally in front of the Capitol on Wednesday, October 15. Rallyists asked the Capitol to look into environmental issues in the province. | Photo from Pam Baricuatro – People’s Governor/ Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government will be conducting a probe into alleged illegal quarry operations.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, October 15, ordered the Capitol’s legal officers to look into reports of environmental violations allegedly being conducted in the province, particularly quarrying.

Baricuatro made the decision right after she talked with a group of protesters who staged a rally right in front of the Capitol Building in Escario Street, asking the provincial government to address environmental issues here.

READ: Who’s Afraid of Transparency? Quarry Operations in Surigao del Norte Raise More Questions Than Answers

READ: Quarry operator asks Ombuds to probe Enad, Minglanilla officials

Shortly before conducting her regular weekly press conference, the governor went down to the Capitol grounds where the protest took place.

After requesting the police to leave and assuring them the rallyists had no intention to cause any public disturbance, she talked with some of the protesters.

“Some of them, I’ve known during my campaign (trail)… Ilaha gyud problema is for years, they have been asking the Capitol to look into these (environmental concerns),” Baricuatro told reporters.

The governor spoke with the group for approximately 15 minutes wherein she also received documents stating the group’s complaints and sentiments especially about illegal quarry operations.

This is not the first time Baricuatro has ordered a scrutiny into mining and quarrying operations.

Last July, she also ordered a 30-day suspension of all quarrying activities in the province after receiving reports that some of these had been conducted illegally.

Illegal quarry operations have been tagged as one of the major factors for the massive flooding and landslides in Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP