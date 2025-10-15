Cebu City pushes stricter anti-nepotism measure

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Relatives of officials here may soon be barred from entering into any contract, transaction, or business with the city government under a proposed ordinance that seeks to tighten safeguards against conflict of interest and corruption.

Councilor Harry Eran has proposed the “Cebu City Anti-Nepotism in Government Contracts Ordinance of 2025,” which would disqualify relatives of public officials—up to the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity—from bidding for, securing, or benefiting from any government contract with City Hall.

“The existence of contracts between the city government and relatives of public officials creates a clear conflict of interest, undermines public trust, and can lead to perceptions of favoritism, nepotism, and corruption,” the proposed measure states.

Eran said the measure seeks to preserve integrity and fairness in government transactions by cutting off opportunities for relatives of City Hall officials to profit from public contracts.

Public trust and accountability

In his proposed ordinance, Eran cited provisions of the 1987 Constitution, the Local Government Code (RA 7160), the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713), and the Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 9184, as amended by RA 12009) as the legal bases for the measure.

He emphasized that these laws mandate transparency, accountability, and honesty in public service, and empower local governments to enact ordinances that promote the general welfare of their constituents.

“It is the policy of the City Government of Cebu to maintain transparency, accountability, and fairness in all its business transactions,” the proposed ordinance reads. “To eliminate conflicts of interest and prevent the misuse of public office for personal gain, the city hereby prohibits its public officials from having any financial or pecuniary interest, directly or indirectly, in any contract, transaction, or application for any business with the city government involving their relatives within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity.”

What the ordinance covers

Under the proposal, it would be unlawful for any relative within the prohibited degree, whether by blood or marriage, to directly or indirectly take part in any bidding process, apply for, or be awarded any contract or license with the Cebu City Government.

Covered transactions include public services, supply and equipment procurement, infrastructure projects, joint ventures, public-private partnerships, consulting services, and any other deals involving public funds or property where the city is a party or beneficiary.

The ordinance also requires public officials to disclose and recuse themselves from any official process once they learn that a relative is involved in a transaction with City Hall.

“Any public official who becomes aware that a relative within the prohibited degree is involved in a covered transaction must immediately disclose the relationship in writing to their department head and the relevant office and must recuse themselves from all proceedings related to said transaction,” it states.

Penalties and sanctions

Violators could face imprisonment for six months to one year and/or a fine of P5,000 upon conviction.

Aside from criminal liability, contracts entered into in violation of the ordinance will be deemed null and void, with any payments refunded to the city treasury. Relatives and their businesses will be permanently disqualified from transacting with City Hall.

Public officials who fail to disclose or recuse themselves from transactions involving their relatives could face administrative sanctions for grave misconduct or gross neglect of duty, including dismissal, forfeiture of benefits, and perpetual disqualification from public office.

Exceptions allowed

The proposed ordinance carves out certain exceptions. These include:

Acquisitions of land for socialized housing, road right-of-way, and government facilities;

Inter-governmental transactions and dealings covered by legislative franchises;

Disbursement of lawful salaries, allowances, and benefits;

Dealings with publicly listed companies where the relative holds only minority, non-controlling shares; and

Transactions related to programs for marginalized or disadvantaged sectors expressly allowed by law.

The Office of the City Mayor will be tasked to issue implementing rules and regulations once the ordinance is enacted.

The proposal has been referred to the City Council’s Committee on Laws for further deliberation and study.

