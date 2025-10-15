Discaya couple will no longer cooperate in flood control mess probe – ICI
MANILA, Philippines — Contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya will no longer cooperate with the investigation into the flood control mess of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).
ICI executive director Brian Keith Hosaka said this in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, October 15, after the contractor couple attended the commission’s hearing.
“They invoked their rights against self-incrimination. They will no longer cooperate with the investigation with the ICI,” Hosaka said.
Curlee, who is currently under the Senate’s custody, on Wednesday first entered the office at around 12:50 p.m.
Meanwhile, Sarah—apparently avoiding the media—used the backdoor to enter the commission’s office at around 12:55 p.m.
The ICI earlier said in a Viber message to reporters that the ICI hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m.
The said hearing was the third time the Discayas will be resource persons at the ICI hearing. They appeared before the commission on September 30 and October 7.
