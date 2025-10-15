CESAFI: USJ-R outlasts UP Cebu to stretch winning streak

Lorenzo Gabriel Saraum (68) is fouled hard by UP Cebu’s Raul Gilbuena. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars continued their resurgence in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after notching their third straight win with a 66-60 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Jaguars improved to a 3-2 record, bouncing back strong from their shaky 0-2 start. The Fighting Maroons, meanwhile, fell to 1-4 after failing to build on their upset win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters last September 30.

Head coach Julius Cadavis praised his young squad’s growing confidence and chemistry.

“Nindot ni nga timailhan kay naa na mi momentum padulong sa among mga duwa kontra USC ug UC. Oo, naa na gyuy chemistry ang mga bata nga hinay-hinay nga na-develop. Bisan pa ug naay uban nga bati og duwa, naa man say uban nga mopuli,” said Cadavis.

Cadavis is handling a rookie-laden lineup made up mostly of players he previously coached with the Jaguar Cubs in high school.

Second-year guard Rodge Balbao showed his versatility with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 25 minutes of action.

Veteran forward Sam Melicor led the Jaguars with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals, and three assists, while Lorenzo Gabriel Saraum, who was named Player of the Game, contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and three assists.

For UP Cebu, guard Marco Manaloto fired a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting along with four steals and four rebounds. AJ Delos Reyes added 10 points in the loss.

Despite the defeat, the Fighting Maroons put up a gritty fight, forcing six lead changes and seven deadlocks, including a 51-all tie at the end of the third quarter.

UP even erased a 15-point deficit, 26-41, before the Jaguars pulled away for good in the final period, outscoring them 15-9.

The Jaguars will look to extend their winning streak when they face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Saturday, October 18, while UP Cebu will try to regroup against the CIT-U Wildcats on October 26.

