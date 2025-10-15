Two aftershocks jolt Bogo City, Cebu on Oct. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two aftershocks of the September 30 earthquake hit Bogo City, northern Cebu on Wednesday, October 15, just three minutes apart.

The first jolt occurred at 3:55 p.m., measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located approximately 19 kilometers east of Bogo City.

Three minutes later, another aftershock with a magnitude of 4.3, struck the city.

For the 4.6 aftershock, Intensity III was recorded in Villaba town, Leyte, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). Meanwhile, Intensity II was noted in the capital Cebu City, Tabuelan town and Isabel in Leyte.

Tremors were also felt in Kawayan in Biliran and Talisay City in Cebu.

Two weeks since the deadly magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook northern Cebu, seismologists have already recorded more than 12,000 aftershocks.

