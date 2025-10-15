CESAFI: UC, UCLM Webmasters hit hardcourt on Thursday

The UC Webmasters bench erupt in celebration following their upset win over CESAFI powerhouse the UV Green Lancers. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters aim to keep their momentum going after their “Sanciangko Clasico” triumph over the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers as they return to action in the ongoing CESAFI Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, October 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters, now with a 3-1 record, face the struggling University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 6:45 p.m.

Riding high from their 70-64 win over longtime rivals UV last Sunday, UC is without doubt a dangerous opponent for the Panthers, who are mired in a three-game losing skid and sat at the bottom of the standings.

This game will serve as the penultimate first-round matchup for both squads in the men’s double round-robin tournament.

Under head coach Kern Sesante, UC will once again bank on its wide array of arsenal in Ricofer Sordilla, John Carl Angelio, Charles Libatog, Jepherson Nonol, Danie Boy Lapiz, and Andre Cuizon—all capable of providing scoring bursts when needed.

Also worth watching is big man John Mark Ecal, who delivered a strong performance against UV. Ecal has shown marked improvement and consistency this season, giving the Webmasters an added inside presence.

Panthers hope to rebound

For USPF, Keaton Clyde Taburnal and Janjan Peteros are expected to spearhead the offense. Both rank among the league’s top five scorers.

Head coach Paul Alelu Flores will need to rally his Panthers, who are hoping to snap their skid and notch their second win after a lopsided 56-80 loss to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last October 12.

In the high school division, the UCLM Webmasters will try to seize the solo lead in the standings when they clash with the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs at 5:15 p.m. Both teams share a 3-1 record, along with defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

A win would allow UCLM to take the top spot outright, while BC is eyeing its fourth straight victory to keep the race tight.

