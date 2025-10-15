The Travel Club’s Trade-In Sale is back: Your second chance to donate and upgrade

The Travel Club’s “Donate Your Old Case for a Cause” Trade-In Sale is back — giving travelers another chance to upgrade their essentials while turning pre-loved bags into a meaningful contribution.

The Trade-In Sale runs from October 16 to 19, 2025, at The Travel Club – Ayala Center Cebu.

As the holiday season approaches and travel plans fill up our calendars, now is the perfect time to invest in reliable travel gear. Continuing its advocacy that blends practicality with purpose, The Travel Club brings back this unique trade-in initiative.

If you missed the first run earlier this year, this is your second chance to take part.

More Than a Sale: A Tradition with Purpose

Beyond being a shopping event, the Trade-In Sale has become a growing tradition rooted in purpose and community impact.

In its previous run, donated luggage empowered first-time Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and seafarers embarking on life-changing journeys abroad through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

This new edition continues the advocacy, while also offering fresh perks for cardholders through partnerships with Metrobank Travel Visa Signature Card and Maya Black Card, making every purchase even more rewarding.

Trade-In Mechanics and Discounts

Shoppers can get up to 40% off when they trade in their pre-loved luggage or bags:

40% off on featured luggage for every luggage traded in

on featured luggage for every luggage traded in 30% off on featured luggage for every bag traded in

Simply bring a usable pre-loved item and exchange it for exclusive discounts on select travel gear.

The Trade-In Sale runs from October 16 to 19, 2025, at The Travel Club – Ayala Center Cebu.

Join the Movement

For more details, visit The Travel Club website and stay updated on the latest happenings by following The Travel Club on social media.