Shane Gentallan breaks into IBF world rankings after latest win

Shane Gentallan. | PMI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan’s dominant performance in Kumong Bol-Anon 22 has finally paid off, earning him a spot among the world’s elite fighters.

The rising prospect from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is now ranked No. 15 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight division following his one-sided victory over countryman Arvin John Sampaga in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 22 last September 20 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 27-year-old native of Maribojoc, Bohol, joins a short list of Filipinos currently ranked by the IBF, including Cebuano contender Christian Balunan, who is set to challenge reigning IBF minimumweight world champion Pedro Taduran on October 26 in Manila.

The other Filipinos ranked in the IBF are Joey Canoy and Ian Abne.

Gentallan’s rise comes after a painful 2023 loss to China’s DianXing Zhu for the WBC Asian Silver light flyweight title.

Since then, he has bounced back impressively, stringing together six straight wins, capped by his unanimous decision triumph over Sampaga to claim the vacant IBF Asia light flyweight crown.

Now holding a record of 13 wins (7 knockouts) and one loss, Gentallan is being groomed by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions as the next big name from the province, following in the footsteps of fellow Boholano and top WBO light flyweight contender Regie Suganob, who currently sits at No. 4 in his division.

In a previous interview, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot said they are managing Gentallan’s rise carefully, building his career step by step toward a potential world title shot. Podot added that they plan to book Gentallan for another fight early next year.

