Seniors reaching milestone ages urged to register for cash gift

REMINDER TO REGISTER. An elderly woman receives cash benefits in Manila in this file photo. In the Cordillera region, senior citizens turning 80, 85, 90, and 95 have been advised to register at least six months before their milestone ages to be able to receive a cash gift of P10,000. (PNA file photo by Yancy Lim)

BAGUIO CITY – The National Commission for Senior Citizens (NCSC) has advised senior citizens or family members of seniors who are about to reach their milestone ages, to file their applications for the release of their cash gift at least six months before their birthdays.

NCSC-Cordillera Director Luz Laureta-Balisong, in an interview on Wednesday, said those eligible under Republic Act 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Law, are those aged 80, 85, 90, and 95.

“The centenarians are automatically eligible to receive (a) P100,000 cash gift,” Balisong said.

Except for those 100 years old, the senior citizens will receive P10,000 every time they reach the mentioned ages, she added.

The application must be submitted at least six months before the birthday or before the end of one year from the birthday reaching 80, 85, 90, and 95 years old. Failure to file within the period forfeits the benefit, and the beneficiary must wait for the next birthday, as mentioned in the law.

“For those who forgot that they have reached their milestone ages, they can still apply for the release of their benefits before they celebrate their birthdays for the coming year to avoid the forfeiture of the said benefits granted to them by law,” she said.

Balisong also reminded senior citizens to register with the NCSC through the website www.ncsc.gov.ph, for the commission to be able to establish a clear database of senior citizens in the country.

She noted that 3,383 senior citizens have registered and are due to receive their cash gifts by December.

A total of P36.6 million has been approved for release to the sector until the end of the year.

Balisong said that in 2024, the agency disbursed more than P35 million in cash benefits for 3,211 seniors who reached the milestone ages.

She encouraged those who have reached the age of 60 to register on the website to give the commission the actual number of senior citizens in the country, which will allow the government to come up with the appropriate programs for the sector using the data obtained. (PNA)

