Silverio finishes strong in Asia Triathlon Para Championships in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elite Cebuano para triathlete Alex Niño Silverio turned in another impressive performance after finishing fourth in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Para Championships and Para Cup held over the weekend in Chiba, Japan.

Silverio, a member of the Philippine para triathlon team, placed fourth among seven competitors in the men’s PTS4 category — a division for athletes with moderate physical impairments. Silverio competes as an arm amputee.

His showing in Japan followed his bronze medal finish in the same event last year.

Although he missed the podium this time, Silverio still posted a strong result with a total time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 44 seconds.

He clocked 16:44 in the 750-meter swim, 32:11 in the 20-kilometer bike leg, and 22:10 in the 5-kilometer run. Silverio finished ahead of Japan’s Ara Chikara (1:17:54) and Isahito Fukao (1:22:52), as well as India’s Huafrid Billimoria (1:24:02).

Japan’s Hideki Uda captured the gold with a time of 1:03:40, followed by compatriot Keiyo Kaneko (1:07:12) for silver and China’s Xiaozhen Qi (1:11:53) for bronze.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino para triathlete Raul Angoluan earned a bronze medal in the men’s PTS3 category, finishing in 1:22:21. Japan’s Masaki Fujita won the race in 1:11:38, while South Korea’s Hwang Tae Kim (1:16:40) placed second.

