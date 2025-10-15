2 Cebu City fires kill Corgi, 2 other pet dogs, displace 45 individuals

Firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Office climb on the roofs of the nearby houses to get through the burning houses on the other side of these structures during the Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City fire at past 6 a.m. today. | Screengrab from dyHP video via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A pet Corgi and 2 pet mixed breed dogs died in 2 separate fires in Cebu City this morning, October 15, which also happened in a span of nearly three hours.

Aside from the dead pets, the fire also displaced 45 individuals, razed 14 houses and gutted 4 others.

That is according to the Cebu City Fire Office, who responded and put out both fires.

Fire investigators also placed the damage to property at P1,567,500.00.

The owner of the two mixed breed pet dogs — Rushie and Thunder — who died from the heat of the Barangay Duljo Fatima fire this morning, grieves the death of his two pets. | DyHP photo via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

First fire: Duljo Fatima

Two dogs died at the past 6 a.m. fire, today, in B. Aranas Extension, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The owner of the dogs, a certain Dave, told a reporter of dyHP in an interview that his pets were a mixed breed — one was a mixed Labrador called Rushie while the other was a Bulldog-Aspin mixed breed who was named Thunder.

“Gibuhian man to nako unya abi nakog nisunod sila nako paggawas sa balay, said Dave when the fire started gutting their house.

(I have let them loose from their leash and I thought that they followed me in going outside the house.)

The dogs unfortunately went back to the burning house and hid under a furniture inside the house.

They were not burned but they died from the extreme heat as the fire raged.

Rushie and Thunder, two mixed breed pet dogs, died in the Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City fire this morning. | DyHP photo via Paul Lauro

Duljo Fatima: Fire out at 7:21 a.m.

According to the Cebu City Fire Office, the fire was reported at 6:45 a.m., they responded at was at the fire scene at 6:49 a.m.

The CCFO also said that the fire was placed under control at 7:14 a.m. and was declared fire out at 7:21 a.m.

According to CCFO in the report, 11 houses were razed, and 1 other was gutted by the early morning fire.

The report also said that the Duljo Fatima fire displaced 25 individuals and damage to property was estimated at P1,192,500.00.

Overheated air conditioning unit?

A neighbor, whose home was just across the house where the fire started, told a dyHP reporter that there was a loud explosion before the fire.

She claimed that she believed that this might have been an air conditioning unit overheating.

The CCFO, however, was still verifying this claim as the investigation on the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

The fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at past 9 a.m. today, destroys 3 houses and displaces 20 individuals. | Photo courtesy of NARF via Paul Lauro

Second fire: Barangay Labangon

A few hours later or nearly three hours later at 9:30 a.m., another fire was reported at Sitio Nalsubi, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The Cebu City firefighters were at the fire scene at 9:35 a.m.

The CCFO in a report said that the fire was placed under control at 9:49 a.m. and was declared fire out at 9:54 a.m.

The report said that 3 houses were razed while 3 others were gutted by the fire.

Aside from that, 20 individuals were also displaced by the blaze.

Fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P375,000.00.

The teen owner grieves over the death of her pet Corgi, who died after it was trapped on the second floor of a burning house in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City. | DyHP photo via Paul Lauro

How pet Corgi died

The teen owner of the Welsh Corgi grieves the loss of her beloved pet. The dog was burned and died after the caninewas trapped on the second floor of the burning house in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City this morning, October 15. | DyHp photo via Paul Lauro

Aside from the razed houses and displaced individuals, the fire also killed a one-year-old pet Welsh Corgi.

According to the teen owner of the dog, her pet canine was trapped on the second floor of the house as the fire raged.

She said that she could not save her pet as the fire was already too big.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the cause of the Labangon fire.

