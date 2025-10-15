Cash clerk dismissed for failure to remit P3.3M; Mandaue City to file criminal case

Mandaue City hall. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A cash clerk assigned to the City Treasurer’s Office of Mandaue City has been dismissed from government service after being found guilty of Grave Misconduct, Gross Neglect of Duty, Serious Dishonesty, and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

The dismissal stems from the clerk’s failure to remit a total of P3,342,255.70 in public funds collected from business and occupational tax payments.

An internal audit and subsequent investigation revealed that the clerk repeatedly failed to remit collections and submit accurate Daily Reports of Collections and Deposits (RCDs). Despite multiple demands, she allegedly refused to account for or return the missing funds, resulting in substantial loss and damage to the city government.

After due process and a formal administrative investigation conducted by the City Legal Office, the City Government of Mandaue found substantial evidence to hold the employee liable. She was meted the penalty of dismissal from service, with accessory penalties including cancellation of civil service eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from holding any government position.

Records show that incidents of non-remittance were first detected in February 2024, and in April 2025, the City Treasurer’s Office formally required her to explain the discrepancies. When Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano assumed office in July, the new administration pursued a full legal investigation through the City Legal Office, which confirmed the clerk’s liability.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on confirmed the dismissal in a press briefing.

“Gipahibalo pud sa mayor nga adunay gi-dismiss nga empleyado sa Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office. Dili lang nato i-sulti ang pangalan as privacy and protect her identity,” Malig-on said.

(The mayor also announced that an employee from the Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office has been dismissed. We will not disclose her name to respect her privacy and protect her identity.)

The final decision was served on Monday, October 13, 2025.

According to the City Administrator, the clerk was given the opportunity to respond to the charges. Her explanation, however, failed to justify the missing funds.

“Nipasa ra siya og position paper. Ang iyang reason kay dili kuno reliable ang report ug defective ang charge. Namention pud niya nga naa siyay uban nga gipang sulti (names) nga involved. But the evidence clearly points to her because she was the accountable officer,” Malig-on explained.

(She only submitted a position paper. Her reason was that the report was allegedly unreliable and the charge defective. She also mentioned other people she claimed were involved. But the evidence clearly points to her since she was the accountable officer.)

The administrator emphasized that each transaction at the Treasurer’s Office leaves a paper trail. As the designated cash clerk, she was the one responsible for remitting the collections.

Malig-on reiterated Mayor Ouano’s firm stance against any form of corruption or dishonesty in public service.

“Kwarta na sa mga tawo. Ang message sa mayor wala tay i-tolerate labi na ingun ani ang kaso, imong gihilabtan ang pundo sa treasury office. This will also serve as a warning and reminder to everyone who has costudy of funds. Public service is a public trust,” said Malig-on.

(That’s the people’s money. The mayor’s message is clear — we will not tolerate cases like this, where the treasury office’s funds are mishandled. This will also serve as a warning and reminder to everyone who has custody of public funds. Public service is a public trust.)

While the dismissed clerk reportedly mentioned other individuals, Malig-on said further internal reviews will determine if additional personnel may be investigated.

“Where the evidence leads, mao gyud na ang basihan sa liability,” he said.

(Where the evidence leads, that will be the basis of liability.)

The dismissed employee was ordered to return the P3.3 million, and the Mandaue City Government announced that it plans to pursue a criminal case against the individual.

