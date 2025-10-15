PHL routs Timor-Leste in 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Jarvey Gayoso (9) and Sebastian Rasmussen (23) exchange a high-five. | PFF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine men’s national football team (PMNFT) dominated Timor-Leste, 3-1, in the ongoing 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday night, October 14, at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

The victory placed the PMNFT on top of Group A’s table with two wins and one draw for a total of 10 points. Tajikistan trails in second place with the same record but ranks lower due to an inferior goal difference. The PMNFT maintains the top spot with a +2 goal advantage over Tajikistan.

The win came less than a week after the PMNFT also defeated Timor-Leste, 4-1, in Australia on October 9.

Timor-Leste, however, gave the PMNFT an early scare after Joao Rangel scored the opening goal in first-half stoppage time. Rangel curled the ball into the net from the top left of the penalty box, punishing the Philippines after earlier misses by Jefferson Tabinas and Andre Leipold.

Not to be outdone, the PMNFT came alive after the break, with Tabinas redeeming himself by netting the equalizer early in the second half off a right-flank pass from Sandro Reyes.

Timor-Leste nearly leveled the score through Marques de Carvalho, whose attempt narrowly went over the bar.

Bjorn Kristensen, Group A’s leading scorer, logged his eighth goal of the tournament in the 70th minute.

Substitute Jarvey Gayoso sealed the PMNFT’s 3-1 victory with a goal in the 91st minute of stoppage time.

The PMNFT will next travel to Malé, Maldives, on November 18, before concluding their qualifying campaign in March 2026 against Tajikistan — a match that could determine whether they book a ticket to the Asian Cup finals.

