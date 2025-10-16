Lapu first city to top-off 5-story 4PH socialized housing bldg

File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A topping-off ceremony was held by the Lapu-Lapu City Government on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, marking the structural completion of the first five-story building under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Socialized Housing Project in Barangay Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City.

The city is the first in Central Visayas to achieve a structural topping-off under the 4PH program and the first in the country to fully fund such a project using local government resources.

Once completed, the Lapu 4PH housing complex will provide safe and decent homes for hundreds of families, particularly those from low-income communities.

The ceremony was led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, and Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan.

They were joined by Local Housing Board Chairperson and City Administrator Danilo Almendras, Engr. Kevin Lim, Vice President of Zumyrphil Construction, Ellen Cañete, Division Chief of DHSUD-7 and focal person for the 4PH program, and members of the City Council.

Representatives from homeowners’ associations, including the New Camansi Old Bridge Urban Poor Association and KANUPA, also attended the topping-off of the Lapu 4PH housing event.

In her speech, Mayor Cindi stated that the project reflects the city’s commitment to ensuring every family has access to safe and decent housing. She expressed hope that by Christmas, the first 100 families would already have received the keys to their new homes.

“As we lift the final precast wall today, let it also be a symbol of our collective strength. Like the walls of this building, we are stronger when we stand together,” Cindi said.

Each five-story building comprises 100 rooms. Currently, the city is constructing two buildings for its Socialized Housing Project.

Each room has a floor size of 30 square feet.

Congressman Ahong said the project aligns with the city’s vision to uplift residents’ quality of life through initiatives in housing, livelihood, education, and healthcare.

“Natuman na gyud ang atong damgo nga housing project nga atong gisaad nga matag pamilya sa Lapu-Lapu adunay luwas ug desenteng panimalay. Kini timaan nga seryoso ang atong administrasyon sa pagtubag sa panginahanglan sa katawhan.” Ahong said.

