Marigondon, Subabasbas residents endure 3-month water shortage; City steps in

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Two barangays in Lapu-Lapu City have been experiencing little to no water supply for more than three months.

Barangays Marigondon and Subabasbas are within the service area of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD). Residents of these barangays are currently dependent on water trucks to meet their daily needs because MCWD’s bulk water supplier, Mactan Rock Industries Inc., could no longer produce enough potable water due to the high salinity of its water source.

To address the situation, the Lapu-Lapu City Government convened a meeting with MCWD and Mactan Rock Industries Inc. on Tuesday, October 14, to tackle the ongoing water shortage affecting the two barangays.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, with Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan, members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and ABC President Jasmine “Daday” Chan in attendance. Also present were MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso, barangay captains, and representatives from Mactan Rock.

During the meeting, Mactan Rock explained that equipment breakdowns and capacity limitations have sharply reduced its water output. The company, which processes brackish water, used to meet its supply commitments but is now delivering only a fraction. Operations are further limited to low tide to avoid complaints of salty water. The firm said it needs to retrofit its plant and invest in upgrades to restore full operations.

MCWD said it has met its obligations in past years but acknowledged the need for pipeline expansion and additional water sources to meet Lapu-Lapu’s growing demand. GM Donoso said the district will inspect the affected areas immediately and continue deploying water trucks as relief.

As an immediate response, Mayor Cindi ordered the deployment of additional city-owned water trucks to Subabasbas and Marigondon. She also asked MCWD to provide, if possible, a regular schedule of tanker deliveries to ensure residents have steady access to water while long-term solutions are being developed.

Congressman Ahong noted that this is the first time the city has experienced such a severe water shortage. He urged both MCWD and Mactan Rock to prioritize public welfare and coordinate efforts toward a lasting solution.

Mayor Cindi assured the public that the City Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with MCWD and Mactan Rock to resolve the issue and prevent future disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlungsod said it will explore possible legislative measures to strengthen the city’s water security and prevent similar crises in the future.

