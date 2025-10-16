Daily Gospel, October 16, 2025

This is the Gospel for today, October 16, which is the Thursday of the Twenty-eighth week in Ordinary Time

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 11, 47-54.

The Lord said: “Woe to you! You build the memorials of the prophets whom your ancestors killed.

Consequently, you bear witness and give consent to the deeds of your ancestors, for they killed them and you do the building.

Therefore, the wisdom of God said, ‘I will send to them prophets and apostles; some of them they will kill and persecute’ in order that this generation might be charged with the blood of all the prophets shed since the foundation of the world, from the blood of Abel to the blood of Zechariah who died between the altar and the temple building. Yes, I tell you, this generation will be charged with their blood!

Woe to you, scholars of the law! You have taken away the key of knowledge. You yourselves did not enter and you stopped those trying to enter.”

When he left, the scribes and Pharisees began to act with hostility toward him and to interrogate him about many things, for they were plotting to catch him at something he might say.

