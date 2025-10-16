New PAOCC chief is ex-PNP chief Acorda
MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has been appointed as the new head of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Malacañang announced Wednesday.
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Acorda will replace Gilbert Cruz, who will be reassigned to another government post. Details of Cruz’s next assignment have yet to be disclosed.
Acorda served as PNP chief under the Marcos administration from April 2023 to April 2024.
The PAOCC, which is directly under the Office of the President, is tasked with coordinating law enforcement efforts against organized crime groups involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling, financial fraud and other syndicated offenses.
The agency has been actively dealing with the illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.
Malacañang has yet to release Acorda’s formal appointment papers. (PNA)
