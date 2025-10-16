New PAOCC chief is ex-PNP chief Acorda 

Former Philippine National Police Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. (PNA file photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has been appointed as the new head of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Acorda will replace Gilbert Cruz, who will be reassigned to another government post. Details of Cruz’s next assignment have yet to be disclosed.

READ: Ex-PNP chief Torre backs ICC charges vs Duterte, cites spike in drug war killings

Acorda served as PNP chief under the Marcos administration from April 2023 to April 2024.

The PAOCC, which is directly under the Office of the President, is tasked with coordinating law enforcement efforts against organized crime groups involved in drug trafficking, human smuggling, financial fraud and other syndicated offenses.

READ: PNP chief orders formation of task group to probe ex-NIA staffer’s slay

The agency has been actively dealing with the illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Malacañang has yet to release Acorda’s formal appointment papers. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP