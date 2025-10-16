Santa Fe safe for tourists after 6.9 quake: ‘We’re open for business’

Tourists enjoy the sea and sun in Santa Fe town in northern Cebu in this April 2025 photo. | Louie and Marian Abalo – Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Santa Fe has assured tourists that the island town remains safe and tourism activities remain fully operational there following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu late last month.

In a statement, Santa Fe’s Committee on Tourism, chaired by Jaypee Lao, said the town “is safe, in high spirits, and completely open for business.”

“We are happy to inform you that our town is safe, our community is in high spirits, and we are completely open for business,” Lao said.

The town’s statement came after photos of a partially submerged Hagnaya Port circulated online. Officials clarified that the recent calamity had little impact on the port operations there.

“There have been slight delays in docking and loading of passengers because of the tide, but there are no ferry trip disruptions so far,” said Lao.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has earlier announced that Hagnaya Port remains operational, adding that they suspended trips that coincide with the high-tide as safety measures.

Likewise, Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa immediately ordered facility inspections to ensure the safety of resorts, transport services, and other establishments, he added.

The town reported no major structural damage or injuries.

“All tourist facilities, accommodations, transport services, and attractions are open and welcoming guests,” Lao said.

Ferry operations through both Hagnaya and Kawit ports remain normal, with the Philippine Coast Guard and Port Authority ensuring safe travel.

Meanwhile, flights to Bantayan Island Airport are set to resume on Thursday, Oct. 16, offering a faster 30-minute route from Mactan.

Officials also urged the public to rely on verified sources for updates about the island and encouraged visitors to experience Santa Fe firsthand.

“Your visit supports our local community and allows us to share the magic of Santa Fe,” Lao said.

