BE Grand Bohol bags prize at World Travel Awards

The storied BE Grand Resort Bohol has once again been lauded as a choice international travel destination, this time at the recently concluded World Travel Awards 2025.

Vetted by both qualified industry executives and the general public, this recognition further cements BE Grand Resort Bohol’s reputation as the luxury hideaway of choice for the most discerning traveler.

Hailed as the Philippines’ Leading Resort of 2025, BE Grand Resort Bohol beat out seven other luxury destinations from the Philippines. Receiving the award were BE Group of Companies COO Nova Noval, Head of Digital Marketing Enrik Benedicto, Associate Director of Corporate Finance Giles Benedicto, and Corporate Communications Manager Arnel Aparis.

And in an industry dominated by global brands and multinational chains, the win is even more meaningful for a homegrown brand like this, proving that Filipino hospitality is truly world class.

Spread out over five hectares on the waterfront in Panglao Island, BE Grand Resort Bohol offers 189 guestrooms and 19 gorgeous villas for the ultimate stay. It combines global standards of excellence with a distinctly Filipino touch.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards has become synonymous with recognition of the best of the best in all sectors of travel, tourism, and hospitality. This year’s gala was held in Hong Kong at the Intercontinental Grand Stanford, with the event aiming to put the spotlight on the most prestigious and sought-after brands in global tourism.

From luxury hideaways to WTA darlings, the competition for the top spot was tough. And after being nominated for the last four years, BE Grand Resort Bohol has finally garnered the coveted prize of being the Philippines’ Leading Resort.

BE Grand Resort Bohol is owned and managed by Cebu-based property developer Enrison Land, Inc. (ELI), the same owner of BE Resort Mactan, BE Pods Lahug, and soon-to-rise BE Resort Siargao and BE Pods Alona. Managed by Enrison Land Inc. of Cebu City, the family-owned corporation shares the values of Filipino excellence for global recognition.