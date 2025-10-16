‘P1 million’ public CR in Pinamungajan? Mayor clarifies, justifies cost

Construction of the comfort room at a public beach in Pinamungajan town which is worth P1 million plus is still ongoing. The town mayor clarifies that the P1 million cost of the public toilet is not overpriced. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Municipality of Pinamungajan has clarified issues surrounding the ongoing construction of a comfort room (CR) at the public beach in Barangay Tajao, following public concerns raised on social media over the project’s cost

Mayor Glenn Baricuatro defended and assured the public that the CR, with a price tag of P1.15 million, is not overpriced.

Why its P1M for CR

“The amount reflects not merely the raw cost of materials, but also the necessary labor expenses and the indirect yet essential components mandated in public infrastructure projects,” Baricuatro explained in a statement published on October 14.

The figures also covers Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Overhead, Contingencies, and Miscellaneous (OCM) costs, he added.

Underwent proper legal, admin processes, review

Additionally, the P1.15-million public CR, which is still being constructed, underwent all proper legal and administrative processes and review. These include securing a Notice to Implement, Baricuatro said.

“This official directive stands as unequivocal proof of the project’s compliance with legal standards affirming that the undertaking is closely monitored by the other governmental agency,” he pointed out.

Pinamungajan’s clarification

Pinamungajan’s clarification came after a social media post questioning the project’s cost circulated online, sparking debate among residents and netizens.

Some commenters questioned whether such a small facility justified the P1,153,000 cost. Others expressed concerns about the use of government funds.

Contractor not yet paid

But according to Baricuatro, no payments have yet been made to the contractor as the project remains under construction.

Disbursement will only be made after the project’s completion, inspection, and formal acceptance, he said.

All documents can be accessed at municipal hall

Meanwhile, the mayor said they welcomed any scrutiny made on the project, adding that all documents and relevant files pertaining to it could be accessed at their Municipal Hall.

He also urged the public to practice responsible sharing of information and to verify details before posting or commenting.

“Constructive dialogue, not misinformation, strengthens democratic governance,” said Baricuatro.

