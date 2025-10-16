Stray dog in Cebu City flies to her forever home in the US

This is Aya’s boarding pass for her trip to the US with the American couple who adopted here. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY – Once a stray wandering around Cebu I.T. Park, Aya, short for “Ayala”, has found her happy ending across the globe. After months of care, recovery, and preparation, the former community dog has finally flown to the United States with her adoptive family.

Almost a year ago, Aya befriended Jon and Apple Jantz, a couple from Sacramento, California, who were staying briefly in Cebu. During their stay, the playful dog would often hang out with them around the I.T. Park.

When it was time for the couple to leave, they decided they couldn’t part ways with their new furry friend and made the heartfelt decision to adopt her.

Aya with the couple from California, USA together with Happy Tails Philippines personnel wait at the departure area of the Mactan airport for the couple and Aya’s trip to the states. | Contributed photo

Long, careful process

However, bringing Aya to the U.S. required a long and careful process. She was diagnosed with tick-borne diseases, common among stray dogs, and needed to be in top condition before traveling abroad.

Jon and Apple entrusted Happy Tails Philippines to foster Aya through her recovery and preparation journey.

Aya was under the care of Dr. Ryan Sumicad Yandug, and personnel from Happy Tails Philippines, who got her ready and in tiptop shape for a year for her trip to her forever home in the states. | Contributed photo

Under care of vet for a year

Under the care of Dr. Ryan Sumicad Yandug, Aya received the veterinary attention she needed and successfully met all the health and travel requirements. Nearly a year later, Jon and Apple returned to Cebu to personally accompany Aya on her flight home. On October 15, the trio finally boarded a plane bound for the U.S. , together at last.

“This happy tale will not be possible without compassionate businesses like Ayala’s Asiatown I.T. Park, which allows community dogs and cats to live safely within their estate,” said Hazel Aguisanda of Happy Tails Philippines.

Aya, the stray dog at IT Park in Cebu City, before she was adopted. | Contributed photo

Happy Tails, gratitude

“This highlights the successful cooperation and collaboration of an establishment that embraces community animals, an animal welfare group, and compassionate individuals who are willing to provide a home without discrimination of breed,” said Aguisanda

Happy Tails Philippines expressed their gratitude to the Ayala estate group, headed by Jinky Balcos, Jennifer Paglinawan, and Gerald Oporto, for their continued support of community animals.

Aya wears a special collar as she gets comfortable in her pet cage where she will stay for the rest of the flight to the US. | Contributed photo

Bittersweet farewell

As Aya embarked on her new journey, members of the Happy Tails team bid her a bittersweet farewell.

“We’ll miss our baby girl,” they said, “but our hearts are full knowing she’s finally with her forever family.”

Aya’s journey from stray to cherished pet serves as a heartwarming reminder of what love, patience, and compassion can do, turning a once-forgotten dog into a beloved member of a family, halfway across the world.

