Cebu quake reported deaths now 76, says NDRRMC

RECOVERY EFFORTS. Personnel from the Philippine Army (PA) and the Bureau of Fire Protection conduct search and retrieval operation in Bogo City, Cebu, on Oct. 1, 2025, following the previous night’s magnitude 6.9 earthquake. At least 76 people were reported killed as of Thursday (Oct. 16), according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. (Photo courtesy of PA’s 53rd Engineer Brigade)

MANILA, Philippines – The number of reported fatalities from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Bogo City, Cebu and nearby areas on Sept. 30 has climbed to 76, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said all fatalities, which are still being validated, are from Region 7 (Central Visayas).

The NDRRMC is also validating 559 reported casualties resulting from the powerful tremor.

The late-night quake also affected 216,962 families or 748,025 persons residing in 260 barangays in Central Visayas, according to the NDRRMC.

The disaster response agency also said 126,932 houses were damaged while 7,295 were destroyed due to the earthquake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the “on-land extension of the newly-named Bogo Bay Fault” generated the Sept. 30 Cebu earthquake.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier visited damaged communities in Bogo City, inspected infrastructure, and met with affected families as the government ramps up relief, rehabilitation, and service restoration efforts. (PNA)

