Filinvest stands strong with Northern Cebu: ‘Pusong Filinvest’ leads relief for earthquake survivors

Cebu, Philippines – In the aftermath of the magnitude 6.9 offshore earthquake that shook Northern Cebu, Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), through its corporate social responsibility arm Pusong Filinvest, swiftly mobilized relief efforts to bring urgent aid to affected communities.

More than a developer, Filinvest stands as a partner to the Filipino people — ready to serve, ready to care, and always ready to help rebuild lives.

In partnership with the Office of the Governor, Gov. Pam Baricuatro, and Mayor Rex Casiano Gerona of Tabuelan, Filinvest was among the first private organizations on the ground, providing essential supplies, clean water, and heartfelt support to hundreds of families reeling from the disaster.

Swift relief from a company that cares

Filinvest’s immediate and coordinated response reflected its deep-rooted value of nation-building through compassion. Within hours, Pusong Filinvest teams and partners were deployed to the hardest-hit areas to address the most urgent needs of survivors.

In its initial wave of relief last October 2, Filinvest distributed 2,000 ready-to-eat food packs, prepared by Quest Catering, to those most in need. Of these, 800 were delivered to the Provincial Hospital of Bogo to sustain patients and healthcare workers, while 1,200 were sent to the coastal barangays of Tabuelan, guided by Mayor Rex Casiano Gerona to ensure that assistance reached the hardest-hit families swiftly and safely. Recognizing the immediate need for clean drinking water, Filinvest also delivered 24,000 liters of potable water to the coastal barangays, helping communities regain access to this essential resource amid widespread supply disruptions.

The efforts continued with the second tranche of ‘Pusong Filinvest Relief Support,’ which was sent on October 8 to the earthquake-affected communities of Tabogon, Bogo City, and Daanbantayan. Together, we continue to stand with Northern Cebu in rebuilding lives with compassion and solidarity. The group also extended support to its own, checking on the families of employees staying in those locations and personally handing out relief goods, with a total of 250 relief packs and 24,000 litres of potable water distributed near employee residences.

“Our hearts are with our fellow Cebuanos who are enduring hardship after this disaster,” said Thesbe Alonso-VP, Head of External Affairs and Media Relations, Filinvest Land, Inc. “Through Pusong Filinvest, we move with urgency and empathy to stand with communities when they need us most. Our mission has always gone beyond building homes—we build hope. We are proud to be among the first to respond, because caring for others is part of who we are as Filinvest.”

Commitment to long-term recovery: ₱1 Million pledge

Moving from immediate relief to long-term recovery, Filinvest Land, Inc. formalized its financial commitment to the province’s rebuilding efforts. The company donated a total of ₱1 million, which includes ₱500,000 to support the ongoing efforts of the Provincial Capitol and another ₱500,000 dedicated to the rebuilding of northern Cebu.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Mayor Nestor Archival personally received the donation check on October 9 from Thesbe C. Alonso, VP, Head of External Affairs and Media Relations, Filinvest Land, Inc.; Louie D. Carandang, Filinvest Land Regional General Manager for the Visayas; and Gwen Sala, Deputy General Manager of City Di Mare, together with the team.

A legacy of compassion and commitment

The Pusong Filinvest initiative has long served as a powerful expression of Filinvest Land’s dedication to uplifting lives and communities nationwide. From disaster response to long-term recovery programs, it embodies the company’s enduring belief that progress must be built on compassion and shared strength.

Filinvest Land continues to monitor the situation in Northern Cebu and remains committed to supporting rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts in the affected areas.

