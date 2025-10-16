Dr. Rivamonte is new administrator of Mandaue City College

Dr. Joey Rivamonte was appointed by the Mandaue City mayor to become officially the new administrator of the Mandaue City College. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has officially confirmed the appointment of Dr. Joey Rivamonte as Administrator of Mandaue City College (MCC), clearing a key requirement for the school to reapply for free tuition under the Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST).

Lawyer Gonzalo Malig-on, city administrator, said the city strictly followed the proper search and selection process to ensure the appointment’s approval.

Proper search process

“Atoa gyud gitarong karun ang search process, due diligence gyud ta, para dili ma-disapprove. Karun, we’re happy to say nga nigawas na gyud ang confirmation approval sa CSC pag-Monday kang Dr. Joey Rivamonte,” Malig-on said.

(We properly did the search process, we did our due diligence, so that it would not be disapproved. Now, we’re happy to say that the confirmation approval has been released by CSC last Monday and it is Dr. Joey Rivamonte.)

Following the CSC confirmation, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano signed and sent a letter to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to inform them that MCC now has a confirmed administrator — the final requirement for the college’s Institutional Recognition for reapplication for UniFAST, allowing it to access the national government’s free tuition program.

UniFast a priority

“Priority gyud nato ang UniFAST kay kung magrant ang free tuition, around P40 million ang masave sa city kay CHED naman ang moshoulder sa tuition,” Malig-on explained.

(Unifast is really our priority because if the free tuition is granted, the city can save around P40 million because it would be CHED who would shoulder the tuition.)

Mandaue City College (MCC) was delisted from the government’s free tuition program in 2022 by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for failing to comply with requirements of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Since then, the city government has been shouldering the tuition for over 2,000 MCC students, allocating around P40 million annually from the local budget.

Two acting college administrators appointed by the previous administration allegedly failed to secure CSC confirmation. Dr. Rivamonte also previously served as acting administrator but his first appointment was disapproved due to procedural lapses — including errors in publication and a prohibition against appointing someone from CHED within one year of service. His initial appointment lapsed in July after one year.

Based on the recommendation of the mayor’s legal team, the city did not extend the appointment and instead reopened the search process. Rivamonte once again emerged as the most qualified candidate and was reappointed upon the endorsement of the Board of Trustees.

“Ang issue ra man sa una kay error sa publication ug prohibition, which was not his fault. Karun, nacure na nato ang defect, so siya gihapon ang gi-appoint ni Mayor,” Malig-on said.

(The issue before was the error of publication and prohibition, which was not his fault. Now, we cured the defect, so he is still the one that the mayor appointed.)

The city government expedited the search and appointment process because the deadline for completing MCC’s Institutional Recognition is October 17.

Malig-on noted that MCC nearly faced closure last year, but it was allowed to continue operating while working on its Certificate of Program Compliance. Institutional Recognition is the last step needed to qualify for UniFAST.

CSC appointment confirmed

“Initial victory ni sa siyudad kay kaduha na nadisapprove sa CSC ang appointments sa previous administration. Karun, finally, na-confirm na gyud,” Malig-on added.

(This is an initial victory of the city because the CSC disapproved the appointments of the previous administration twice. Now, finally, it has been confirmed.)

Dr. Rivamonte expressed optimism about the progress, saying the CSC approval cleared the way to submit the final requirement to CHED.

Rivamonte’s plans for MCC

The city submitted the confirmation of his appointment to CHED Regional Office 7 on October 15, and the regional office is expected to endorse it to the CHED Central Office for processing of MCC’s Institutional Recognition.

Once approved, MCC can proceed with its UniFAST application, which would allow the national government to shoulder students’ tuition starting next semester in January 2026.

He also shared his plans as the official College Administrator, focusing on streamlining processes such as payroll, securing Institutional Recognition, and expanding UniFAST coverage. Currently, MCC serves around 2,700 students.

