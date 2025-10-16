Cebu City deficit: Mayor Archival trims it by P832M in first 100 days

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has reported that his administration reduced the city’s projected budget deficit by P832 million in just three months.

He said they were able to do so through aggressive cost-cutting and spending reforms implemented since he took office in July.

In his 100-day report delivered on Thursday, October 16, Archival said the savings were achieved through a combination of manpower and operational expense reductions, most notably the P480 million in savings initiated by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s office and another P252.5 million from trimmed personnel costs.

During his first week in office, at the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod Inaugural Session, Archival disclosed that as of June 30, 2025, the Cebu City Government had P9.36 billion in cash deposits. An additional P3.515 billion in projected collections was expected, bringing total available funds to P12.873 billion.

However, with forecasted expenses for the remainder of the year amounting to P19.716 billion, the city faced a P6.843-billion budget deficit at the start of his administration.

Archival said the administration’s financial management measures, including manpower rationalization, reduced fuel expenses, and a more cautious approach to project implementation, helped the city narrow this gap by P832 million within its first 100 days in office.

Financial reforms and spending cuts

Cebu City’s 2025 budget, approved by the City Council, amounts to P15.6 billion, while the expected revenue by year-end is P10 billion, according to the City Treasurer’s Office.

Facing a potential shortfall, the Archival administration has since focused on expenditure control and efficiency measures.

The Office of the Vice Mayor, led by Osmeña, accounted for P480 million in savings, part of which funded the recently approved P81-million Supplemental Budget that includes:

P40.8 million for senior citizens’ assistance

P40 million for citywide asphalting projects

The remaining P408 million may be reallocated to fund new flagship projects under the administration’s 10-point agenda.

Meanwhile, manpower rationalization yielded substantial savings. From April to June, City Hall employed 8,569 workers, incurring a cost of P702.5 million. By September, the workforce had been reduced to 6,014, resulting in a P450 million personnel spending cut, a decrease of P252.5 million within three months.

Most of the reductions came from project-based positions, which dropped by 2,375 slots, saving P86 million, while casual and permanent positions contributed P99.4 million and P53.8 million in savings, respectively.

Fuel costs were also curbed. The city’s average monthly fuel expense fell to P8.7 million from July to September, saving P3.5 million per month compared to the P12.2-million average under the previous administration.

10-point agenda and 108 projects

Archival also reported progress on his 10-point agenda, which guided the rollout of 108 projects in his first 100 days. These cover priority sectors, including:

Health programs

Food security and agriculture

Education

Business and livelihood development

Climate resilience and infrastructure

Housing

Traffic management

Public safety and social services

Revenue generation

Other ongoing programs also target senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, drivers, vendors, youth, LGBTQ+ communities, and animal welfare advocates.

‘The hardest part is the process’

When asked about the challenges faced during his first three months, Archival admitted that navigating the bureaucracy remains one of the most difficult aspects of project implementation.

“One is the funding, and the second is going through the process,” he said. “For example, when we want to desilt during flooding, we can’t just get the funds immediately. We have to declare a state of calamity, prepare a program, conduct bidding, and that takes about one and a half months.”

He added that his team is now preparing projects for 2026 to avoid delays and minimize reliance on supplemental budgets.

Despite the hurdles, Archival said he is “satisfied but exhausted” with the city’s direction so far.

“I’m satisfied, but medyo kapoy lang ko gamay because all the time sige ko trabaho unya inig higda nako dili nako katulog,” he admitted. “In the next few months, ma-normalize na ni kay naa na tay roadmap ug mga tawo in place.”

With clearer systems now established and department heads aligned under a unified plan, the mayor expressed confidence that the city’s financial management and project delivery will stabilize before year-end.

“We can call it a roadmap. All departments understand our direction,” Archival said. “With that in mind, dili nako maglisod ug hatag unsay ila buhaton because naa naman silay aim.”

