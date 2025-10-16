Calamba shootout: 4-year-old killed, 3 hurt including 2 cops

A four-year-old child was killed, and three others—including two police officers—were wounded during a shootout in Calamba City, Laguna, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, as police served an arrest warrant. INQUIRER FILES

LUCENA CITY—A 4-year-old child was killed, and three others—including two police officers—were wounded when gunfire erupted Wednesday as police served an arrest warrant in Calamba City, Laguna.

In a report, Laguna police said operatives were attempting to arrest a suspect known only as “Reggie,” a wanted man facing homicide charges.

The police team approached a house believed to be a safehouse in Barangay San Cristobal at around 11 a.m. when a companion of the suspect, identified as “Romar,” allegedly opened fire with a handgun.

Gunfire ensued, wounding two police sergeants.

The child—not involved in the incident—was struck by a stray bullet and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Another bystander, a 52-year-old woman identified only as “Flor,” was also hit and was taken to Calamba Doctors Hospital for treatment.

Police were able to subdue and arrest Romar, but Reggie and other unidentified cohorts managed to escape. A manhunt is now underway to locate the fugitives.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing to determine further details about the Calamba shootout and prevent similar incidents.

